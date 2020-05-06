Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “China Dairy Market & Forecast by Type, Product, Production & Consumption, Import, Export Volume, & Companies” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

China Dairy Market and its dairy products is expected to be USD 114 Billion industry by 2024. Increasing disposable income, growing health conscious population, availability in various flavors especially in ice-cream and Chinese government initiatives for dairy production and quality concern are driving this market. However, quality of dairy products is a big concern for Chinese consumers as in past, number of scandals in dairy products especially domestic infant formula shattered consumer’s confidence in Chinese dairy industry. The most famous incident was 2008 melamine milk scandal in which around tens of thousands of children affected.

Download Research Study with Latest Advancements & Application @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1895407

Year 2016 was not good for Chinese dairy production industry since production declined due to small farmers exited from the market, downhill economic returns and large farmers were expected to hold up their expansion plan. But this situation was changed in the 2017 as Chinese government has focused on dairy industry in their 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP).

Renub Research report titled “China Dairy Market & Forecast by Type ( Liquid Milk, Milk Powder, Other), by Product (Yogurt, Ice Cream, Probiotic, Cheese, Butter and Margarine, Infant Formula, Flavored Milk Drinks, UHT Milk, Other Dairy Products), By Production & Consumption Volume (Food Use, Feed Use, Others Use), by Import Volume (Liquid Milk, Cheese, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey, Infant Formula), Export Volume, By Company (China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd, China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd, Bright Dairy & Food Co.,Ltd)” provides a complete analysis of Chinese Dairy Market.

By Product Type – Liquid Milk Controls the China Dairy Market

The report studies the market of the following milk products type segments: liquid milk, milk powder & others. Liquid milk controls the largest market share in this market place.

By Product – Infant Formula Holds the Majority Share in the China Dairy Market

Yogurt, ice cream, probiotic, cheese, butter and margarine, infant formula, flavored milk drinks, UHT milk and other dairy products market are studies in this report. Infant formula holds the majority share in the china dairy market due to expected growth in baby boomer population.

By Dairy Production & Consumption Volume

The report studies China total milk present and future production volume. This report also provides the details of the consumption volume of the following use type: food use, feed use and others use. Food use milk products dominate in this market place.

By Dairy Product Import & Export Volume

This report provides the details of the import volume of the following product: liquid milk, cheese, whole milk powder, skimmed milk powder, whey, infant formula. This report also explains dairy products export volume and forecast.

Companies Analysis

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd, China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd, Bright Dairy & Food Co., Ltd has been studied thoroughly in the report.

All the Companies Studied in the Report have been Studied from 3 Points

– Company Overview

– Company Initiatives

– Financial Insight

This market research report provides a complete analysis of the China Dairy Market, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and their projections for the upcoming years.

By Dairy Product Type

– Liquid Milk (Premium, Regular)

– Milk Powder (Premium, Regular)

– Other

Contact For Any Query or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1895407

By Dairy Products

– Yogurt (Drinking Yogurt, Spoonable Yogurt)

– Ice Cream

– Probiotic

– Cheese (Cream Cheese, Other Cheese)

– Butter and Margarine

– Infant Formula

– Flavored Milk Drinks

– UHT Milk

– Other Dairy Products

By Dairy Production & Consumption Volume

– Food Use

– Feed Use

– Others Use

By Dairy Products Import Volume

– Liquid Milk

– Cheese

– Whole Milk Powder

– Skimmed Milk Powder

– Whey

– Infant Formula

Companies Covered in this Report

– China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

– Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd

– China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd

– Bright Dairy & Food Co.,Ltd

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/