COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025
Introduction
Global Computed Tomography Market:
Growing geriatric population, increasing number of chronical diseases in all age groups, need for immediate decision making in diagnosis and treatment of the disease is driving the growth of global Computed Tomography (CT) market.
Key Trends:
FDA approved a new blood test “Banyan Brain Trauma Indicator” to Treat Concussions. This new trend may impact the demand for CT and other imaging techniques.
FDA approved an Artificial Intelligence-based software that analyses the computed tomography images related to the patient and also alerts the concerned specialists about the risk of suffering from a stroke. This trend is likely to prefer CT Scan over other imaging techniques.
@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3792128-global-computed-tomography-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis
Segmentation:
The market is segmented by device parts, body parts, and end users. By device parts, the market is further classified as slice detector (High Slice System, Mid Slice System, and Low Slice System) and the X-Ray source.
By body part the market is segmented as Abdominal and pelvic, Angiography, Cardiac, Extremities, Head, Lungs, and Other body parts. Diagnostic centers and hospitals are the end users of this market.
Regional Insights:
The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
The Asia Pacific is leading the global CT market with the majority of the contribution from Japan and Australia. As of 2016, Japan has 107.12 CT scanners per million population, while Australia has 63.17.
Global Computed Tomography Market
The report profiles the following companies, which include Carestream Health, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Esaote, Fujifilm Holdings, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Image Analysis Inc, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, and Xoran Technologies.
Scope Of The Report:
By Device Parts
Slice Detector
High Slice System
Mid Slice System
Low Slice System
X-Ray Source
By Body Part
Abdominal and pelvic
Angiography
Cardiac
Extremities
Head
Lungs
Other body parts
By End User
Diagnostic Centres
Hospitals
By Region
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Europe (Germany, France, The UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
North America (The USA, Canada, Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Rest of the World
Why purchase the report?
Visualize the composition of the CT market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.
Identify commercial opportunities in CT by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the CT market – level 4/5 segmentation
PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study
Product mapping in excel for the key CT products of all major market players
Target Audience:
Raw Material & Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers
Service Providers/ Buyers
Industry Investors/Investment Bankers
Education & Research Institutes
Research Professionals
Emerging Companies
Manufacturers
@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3792128-global-computed-tomography-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research methodology
1.2 Scope of the Report
Chapter 2 Global Computed Tomography Market –Trends
2.1 Key Trends & Developments
Chapter 3 Global Computed Tomography Market – Industry Analysis
3.1 Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)
3.2 Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces
3.3 Regulatory Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Computed Tomography Market – Market Analysis
4.1. Computed Tomography Market – By Device parts
4.1.1 Slice Detector
4.1.1.1 High Slice System
4.1.1.2 Mid Slice System
4.1.1.3 Low Slice System
4.1.2 X-Ray Source
4.2. Computed Tomography Market- By Body Part
4.2.1 Abdominal and pelvic
4.2.2 Angiography
4.2.3 Cardiac
4.2.4 Extremities
4.2.5 Head
4.2.6 Lungs
4.2.7 Other body parts
4.3 Computed Tomography Market- By End User
4.3.1 Diagnostic Centers
4.3.2 Hospitals
Chapter 5 Global Computed Tomography Market – Geographical Analysis
5.1. North America
5.1.1. The USA
5.1.2. Canada
5.1.3. Mexico
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. Germany
5.2.2. France
5.2.3. The UK
5.2.4. Italy
5.2.5. Spain
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. Japan
5.3.3. India
5.3.4. Australia
5.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
5.4. South America
5.4.1. Brazil
5.4.2. Argentina
5.4.3. Rest of South America
5.5 RoW
Chapter 6 Global Computed Tomography Market – Competitive Landscape
6.1. Market Share Analysis
6.2. Key Strategies
Chapter 7 Global Computed Tomography Market – Company Profiles
7.1 Carestream Health
7.2 CIVCO Medical Solutions
7.3 Esaote
7.4 Fujifilm Holdings
7.5 GE Healthcare
7.6 Hitachi Medical Corporation
7.7 Hologic
7.8 Image Analysis Inc
7.9 Philips Healthcare
7.10 Shimadzu Corporation
7.11 Siemens Healthcare
7.12 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
7.13 Xoran Technologies
Chapter 8 Global Computed Tomography Market – Appendix
8.1 Sources
8.2 List of Tables
8.3 Expert Panel Validation
8.4 Disclaimer
8.5 Contact Us
@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3792128-global-computed-tomography-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com