Customized e-Commerce Packaging Market- Key financial and strategic metrics

Packaging has become an essential marketing tool nowadays. Visually appealing and highly functional packaging can attract the attention of consumer, and play an important role in buying decisions. The current development in the e-commerce market is cross-border online shopping. Overall, availability of desired products, attractive offers, and specialized products have investigated the cross-border e-commerce market, hence increasing the demand for customized e-commerce packaging. Several emerging economies such as India, Brazil and china are opening their markets to neighboring countries expecting to the increase in foreign goods consumption, which will in turn stimulate the growth forecast for customized e-commerce packaging.

Increased environmental awareness among customers and growing attention for effective packaging designs have propelled vendors in the market to develop innovative and sustainable packaging products. Taken as a whole, corrugated boxes are considered to be an eco-friendly and sustainable form of packaging compared with other forms of packaging, including plastics. Huge investments are made to develop innovative solutions in corrugated box packaging. Overall, it is expected to come up with resistant quality packaging materials in the coming years keeping prime focus on the environmental protection mechanism.

Based on type of material, customized e-commerce packaging market can be segmented as follows:

Polybags

Corrugated boxes

Others

Polybags are in huge demand in the customized packaging industry as they offer sustainability and convenience. Polybags is the fastest growing segment in the customized e-commerce packaging market and is expected to grow at a robust pace through 2020. Polybags are lightweight, easy to use, and have excellent barrier protection properties.

Based on application, customized e-commerce packaging market can be segmented as follows:

Personal care

Food & beverages

Healthcare

Chemical

Electronics

Transport

Others

Speedy growth in the electronic sector is expected to upsurge the market growth owing to the safety and protection during the transportation. Furthermore, advancement in technology in the household appliance market is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, booming e-commerce market is predicted to contribute considerably towards the demand for customized packaging for consumers need. In addition, fragile products for carrying cosmetics and chemicals also require customization which is anticipated to shoot the customized packaging market growth over the next decade. Increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle and rising population is expected to boost the demand for consumer products, hence expected to strengthen the customized packaging industry demand.

By region, the customized e-commerce packaging market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Overall, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. In countries like China, India and Japan, growth comes from an increase in the demand for corrugated boxes. Significant growth in the manufacturing and electronics industry in China will have a great impact on the customized packaging market positively. North America is expected to substantially contribute towards market growth on the grounds of rising demand for electronics products which feel necessity for attractive customization.

Some of the top players operating in the customized e-commerce packaging market are Salazar Packaging, Inc, Green Packaging Group, Design Packaging, Inc., The Yebo Group, William Ernest & Co, Inc., Creative Presentations, Inc., Packlane, Inc, Packaging Services Industries, Packaging Design Corporation, BEE Packaging, and others.