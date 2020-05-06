Dentistry Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025
In 2018, the global Dentistry market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Dentistry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dentistry development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dentsply Sirona
Danaher
Align Technology
Planmeca
Ivoclar Vivadent
J Morita Corporation
3M
Carestream Dental
GC Corporation
Zimmer Biomet
Septodont
Ultradent
Shofu Dental
Kulzer
Vatech
Coltene
Angelalign
Kangda Medical
Sinol Dental
Fujian Meisheng
Shandong Huge
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Dental Consumables
Dental Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
General Hospitals
Dental Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Dentistry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Dentistry development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically
profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dentistry are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company,
type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Dentistry Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Dental Consumables
1.4.3 Dental Equipment
1.5
Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Dentistry Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 General Hospitals
1.5.3 Dental Hospitals
1.5.4 Dental Clinics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Dentistry Market Size
2.2 Dentistry Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Dentistry Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Dentistry Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1
Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Dentsply Sirona
12.1.1 Dentsply Sirona Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Dentistry Introduction
12.1.4 Dentsply Sirona Revenue in Dentistry
Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Dentsply Sirona Recent Development
12.2 Danaher
12.2.1 Danaher Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Dentistry Introduction
12.2.4 Danaher Revenue in
Dentistry Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Danaher Recent Development
12.3 Align Technology
12.3.1 Align Technology Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Dentistry Introduction
12.3.4
Align Technology Revenue in Dentistry Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Align Technology Recent Development
12.4 Planmeca
12.4.1 Planmeca Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Dentistry
Introduction
12.4.4 Planmeca Revenue in Dentistry Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Planmeca Recent Development
12.5 Ivoclar Vivadent
12.5.1 Ivoclar Vivadent Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3
Dentistry Introduction
12.5.4 Ivoclar Vivadent Revenue in Dentistry Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Ivoclar Vivadent Recent Development
12.6 J Morita Corporation
12.6.1 J Morita Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company
Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Dentistry Introduction
12.6.4 J Morita Corporation Revenue in Dentistry Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 J Morita Corporation Recent Development
12.7 3M
12.7.1 3M Company Details
12.7.2
Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Dentistry Introduction
12.7.4 3M Revenue in Dentistry Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 3M Recent Development
12.8 Carestream Dental
12.8.1 Carestream Dental Company Details
12.8.2
Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Dentistry Introduction
12.8.4 Carestream Dental Revenue in Dentistry Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Carestream Dental Recent Development
12.9 GC Corporation
12.9.1 GC Corporation
Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Dentistry Introduction
12.9.4 GC Corporation Revenue in Dentistry Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 GC Corporation Recent Development
12.10 Zimmer Biomet
12.10.1
Zimmer Biomet Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Dentistry Introduction
12.10.4 Zimmer Biomet Revenue in Dentistry Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development
12.11 Septodont
12.12 Ultradent
12.13 Shofu Dental
12.14 Kulzer
12.15 Vatech
12.16 Coltene
12.17 Angelalign
12.18 Kangda Medical
12.19 Sinol Dental
12.20 Fujian Meisheng
12.21 Shandong Huge
Continued…..
