EUROPE PROTON THERAPY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2023
Introduction
The European proton therapy market almost tripled to US$ XX Million in 2016 from 2010 level. Proton therapy is currently being used in the Europe for solid tumors in the body particularly, brain, spine, prostate and stomach. European countries are planning a rapid increase in their proton beam therapy provision in the next few years; Germany, Italy, Sweden and France are all setting up new centers. The European proton therapy market is likely to grow with double digit CAGR during the period 2017 – 2022.
iGATE RESEARCH report titled “Europe Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.
The 212 Page report with 114 Figures and 22 Tables has been analysed from 6 View Points
1. Europe Proton Therapy Actual & Potential Market Analysis (2010 – 2022)
2. Europe Proton Therapy Actual & Potential Candidate Analysis (2010 – 2022)
3. Europe Proton Therapy Market Share Analysis (2010 – 2022)
4. Europe Proton Therapy Candidate Share Analysis (2010 – 2022)
5. List of Proton Therapy Centers (Operational, Under Construction and Planned), Start of Treatment, Specifications, Total Number of Patients Treated – Center Wise Analysis
6. Proton Therapy Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges
Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential) and Candidate Analysis, List of proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Total Patients Treated – 13 Country Analysis
1. Russia
2. Sweden
3. Germany
4. France
5. Italy
6. Poland
7. Czech Republic
8. Switzerland
9. United Kingdom
10. Netherlands
11. Austria
12. Belgium
13. Spain
Data Sources
iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.
Research Methodologies
Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.
Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Europe Proton Therapy Market Analysis
2.1 Europe Proton Therapy Market – Actual and Potential Market
2.1.1 Europe – Actual Proton Therapy Market and Forecast (2010 – 2022)
2.1.2 Europe – Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast (2010 – 2022)
2.2 Europe Proton Therapy Patient Number – Actual and Potential
2.2.1 Europe – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast (2010 – 2022)
2.2.2 Europe – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast (2010 – 2022)
3. Europe Proton Therapy Market Share Analysis
3.1 Europe Proton Therapy Actual and Potential Market Share – By Country
3.1.1 Europe Actual Proton Therapy Market Share and Forecast – By Country (2010 – 2022)
3.1.2 Europe Potential Proton Therapy Market Share and Forecast – By Country (2010 – 2022)
3.2 Europe Proton Therapy Actual and Potential Candidate Share – Country Wise
3.2.1 Europe Actual Proton Therapy Candidate Share and Forecast – By Country (2010 – 2022)
3.2.2 Europe Potential Proton Therapy Candidate Share and Forecast – By Country (2010 – 2022)
4. Europe – List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated
5. Russia Proton Therapy Market Analysis
5.1 Russia Proton Therapy – Actual and Potential Market (2007 – 2022)
5.1.1 Russia – Actual Proton Therapy Market and Forecast
5.1.2 Russia – Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast
5.2 Russia Proton Therapy Patients Number – Actual and Potential (2007 – 2022)
5.2.1 Russia – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast
5.2.2 Russia – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast
5.3 Russia – List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated
6. Russia – Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers
6.1 Institute of Theoretical and Experimental Physics, Moscow, Russia – Number of Patients Treated (2007 – 2015)
6.2 Gatchina Medicine Radiation Facility (PNPI), St. Petersburg, Russia – Number of Patients Treated (2007 – 2015)
6.3 Joint Institute for Nuclear Research 2, Dubna, Russia – Number of Patients Treated (2007 – 2015)
6.4 Joint Institute for Nuclear Research 1, Dubna, Russia – Number of Patients Treated (1996)
7. Sweden Proton Therapy Market Analysis
7.1 Sweden Proton Therapy – Actual and Potential Market (2008 – 2022)
7.1.1 Sweden – Actual Proton Therapy Market and Forecast
7.1.2 Sweden – Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast
7.2 Sweden Proton Therapy Patients Number – Actual and Potential (2008 – 2022)
7.2.1 Sweden – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast
7.2.2 Sweden – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast
7.3 Sweden – List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated
8. Sweden – Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers
8.1 Skandion Kliniken, Uppsala, Sweden – Number of Patients Treated (2015)
8.2 Uppsala (1) Proton Therapy Center, Sweden – Number of Patients Treated (1976)
8.3 Uppsala (2) Proton Therapy Center, Sweden – Number of Patients Treated (2007 – 2015)
9. Germany Proton Therapy Market Analysis
9.1 Germany Proton Therapy – Actual and Potential Market (2009 – 2022)
9.1.1 Germany – Actual Proton Therapy Market and Forecast
9.1.2 Germany – Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast
9.2 Germany Proton Therapy Patients Number – Actual and Potential (2009 – 2022)
9.2.1 Germany – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast
9.2.2 Germany – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast
9.3 Germany – List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated
10. Germany – Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers
10.1 Universitatklinikum Carl Gustav Carus, Dresden, Germany – Number of Patients Treated (2014 – 2015)
10.2 Westdeutsches Protonentherapie zentrum Essen (WPE), Essen, Germany – Number of Patients Treated (2013 – 2015)
10.3 Rinecker Proton Therapy Center, Munich, Germany – Number of Patients Treated (2009 – 2015)
10.4 HMI Berlin, Germany – Number of Patients Treated (2007 – 2015)
10.5 Heidelberger Ionenstrahl-Therapiezentrum (HIT), Germany – Number of Patients Treated (2010 – 2015)
11. France Proton Therapy Market Analysis
11.1 France Proton Therapy – Actual and Potential Market (2010 – 2022)
11.1.1 France – Actual Proton Therapy Market and Forecast
11.1.2 France – Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast
11.2 France Proton Therapy Patients Number – Actual and Potential (2010 – 2022)
11.2.1 France – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast
11.2.2 France – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast
11.3 France – List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated
12. France – Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers
12.1 Institut Curie, Île-de-France, France – Number of Patients Treated (2010 – 2015)
Continued………….
