Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain And Analysis

The global artificial lift systems market has been envisaged in a report authored by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to be characterized by an intensified level of competition. On account of the high intensity competition in the market, companies could look to invest more in product developments for the purpose of improving their service to customers. A broad focus on research and development has been anticipated to be on the cards to devise effective methodologies for bettering the extraction rate of hydrocarbons and offering customized solutions specific to customer requirements and well sites.

Some of the popular players that have been identified to possibly make a mark in the global artificial lift systems market are National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Flotek Industries, Inc., Borets Company LLC, Weatherford International Ltd., and Schlumberger Limited.

Request A Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1954

As per the analysis of TMR, the global artificial lift systems market has been prophesized to raise a revenue of US$19.8 bn by 2020. According to product, electrical submersible pump could draw a weighty share in the market due to its high extraction rate and low operational cost. By geography, North America could register a higher share by the end of the forecast period owing to the advancement of shale gas discoveries.

Rising Energy Demand Puts Exploration of Unconventional Reserves under Limelight

The world artificial lift systems market has been prognosticated to rake in a growing demand because of the snowballing presence of matured reserves that hold a significant volume of crude oil. The growth in demand could also be accredited to increasing deepwater oil production. The augmenting demand for energy has caused the overexploitation of conventional resources owing to elevating dependence, thereby resulting into their depletion. In this regard, vendors have been forecasted to take advantage of the rising exploration of unconventional reserves in response to the shift in focus toward tight oil, shale oil and gas, natural gas, and other unconventional resources.

The existence of low-pressure oil reserves in developed regions such as North America and extended allocation of budget for infrastructure development in developing regions such as Asia Pacific have been expected to propel the growth of the world artificial lift systems market. Surging infrastructure development in Asia Pacific could benefit the market for the reason that it escalates the demand for petroleum products.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=1954

Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices Discourage Further Uptake of Artificial Lift Systems

The reducing price of crude oil has been foreseen to be a major factor that could inhibit the demand in the international artificial lift systems market. Furthermore, any fluctuation in its prices could adversely impact investments in the market seeing that equipment costs and capital requirement are high. The risk of pump failure from gas locking or solids production resulting into extortionate operational cost could be another factor hampering the demand in the market.

Nevertheless, modern technologies related to automated services and web-based monitoring that help to optimize production and drill deep into oil fields have been envisioned to birth new opportunities in the international artificial lift systems market. Gas lifts could steady the growth of the market by increasing the demand with their longer lifespan and higher efficiency attributes. Rod lifts, on the other hand, could be used for down-hole pressure well applications and multiple completions. Moreover, they incur low operational cost because of their ability to lift heavy viscous oil at high temperatures.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Artificial Lift Systems Market (Product – Electrical Submersible Pump, Rod Lift, Progressive Cavity Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Gas Lift, and Plunger Lift) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2014 – 2020.”

The global artificial lift systems market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Artificial Lift Systems Market: Product Analysis

Electrical Submersible Pump

Rod Lift

Progressive Cavity Pump

Hydraulic Pump

Gas Lift

Plunger Lift

Global Artificial Lift Systems Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com