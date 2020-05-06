Global Content Analytics Discovery And Cognitive Systems Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis 2014-2017 & Forecasting 2017-2027

The report on Content Analytics Discovery And Cognitive Systems Market is suitably segmented and sub-segmented so that it can shade light on every aspect of market such as type of product, application, and region. On the basis of recent developments and past data, the report prophesies future revenue, growth, and trend of the Content Analytics Discovery And Cognitive Systems Market. This information is represented in curves, tables, margins, pie charts. Additionally, it emphasizes on faster growing segments and emerging trends in the market.

Information can be a strategic asset for an organisation which can reduce business risks, enable better customer relationships and drive better decision making. With tremendous surge in the diversity and volume of data, the need is more urgent to extract information across the organisation. Content analytics, discovery and cognitive systems enable user to connect customers and employees with right insights and information at right time that can help in growth of the organisation.

Global Content Analytics, Discovery, and Cognitive Systems Market: Segmentation

Global content analytics, discovery, and cognitive systems market is classified into type, vertical, and region.The worldwide content analytics, discovery, and cognitive systems market can be segmented on the basis oftypewhich includes solution and service. The solution segment can be sub-segmented into content analytics solution and cognitive computing solution.

The content analytics solution sub-segment can be further categorised into text analytics, speech analytics, social media analytics, e-discovery & navigation tools, web analytics and other. The cognitive computing solution includes automated reasoning, machine learning, natural language processing and other. The service segment can be further sub-segmented into consulting service, integration service, implementation service and maintenance service. Vertical wise, the market is segmented into BFSI, media & entertainment sector, healthcare sector, public sector, retail sector, transportation & logistics sector, manufacturing sector, IT & telecom sector and energy and utility sector. Region wise, market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Content Analytics, Discovery and Cognitive Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

The worldwide content analytics, discovery, and cognitive systems market is projected to register a considerable growth in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. The content analytics, discovery and cognitive systems are gaining traction across verticals, which in turn is expected to create huge growth opportunity for key players operating in the content analytics, discovery and cognitive systems market.

Global Content Analytics, Discovery, and Cognitive Systems Market: Drivers

The digital data is continuously increasing at a fast rate and this complex data are available in different format such as video, images and text. Business organisations across the globe are facing problem in terms of managing and analysing these huge sets of unstructured data. Thus, they require advanced content analytic tools and cognitive systems in order to extract valuable information from the both structured as well as unstructured. This is encouraging major players operating in the market to introduce content analytics, discovery and cognitive systems equipped with advanced technology.

Global Content Analytics, Discovery, and Cognitive Systems Market: Restraints

Lack of awareness across end user verticals in emerging markets such as Brazil, India and Indonesia is one of the major factors which is expected to hinder growth of the global content analytics, discovery and cognitive systems market to some extent.

Global Content Analytics, Discovery, and Cognitive Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global content analytics, discovery and cognitive systems market focus on acquisition and mergers, and introduction of advanced solutions in order to enhance customer experience and outperform competitors. For example in 2016, Microsoft launched Azure Mobile Engagement – a real-time analytical tool that enables real-time in-app messaging across all connected devices

Global Content Analytics, Discovery, and Cognitive Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global content analytics, discovery and cognitive systems market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Symantec Corporation, Palantir Technologies, Inc., Recommind, Inc.and OpenText Corporation etc.

