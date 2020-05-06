Global Digital Isolator Market Rests Hopes on Growing Industrial Automation and High Demand for Advanced Electronics

The global digital isolator market is forecast to up its growth while riding on worthwhile applications such as gate drivers. This application, in particular, could expand at a telling rate in the near future. In the industrial sector, gate drivers could be engaged for driving motors. However, their wider usage could be attributed to the high demand in developed countries such as the Nordic, Japan, Germany, and the U.S. for the electrification of automobiles on a large scale. Moreover, gate drivers could be applied in electric vehicle engines.

The global digital isolator market, according to Transparency Market Research (TMR), is predicted to record a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2022. By the final forecast year, the market could be valued at a US$1,598.0 mn after progressing from a US$1,183.8 mn drawn in 2017.

Global Digital Isolator Market: Major Insights

The international digital isolator market is foretold to gain momentum from the rising demand for technologically sophisticated electronics that make less noise, across a range of industry verticals. Furthermore, industry players could receive choice opportunities to grow in the market with the rise of industrial automation. Asia Pacific could be a fine instance of the increasing inclination toward industrial automation. Nonetheless, this region is foreseen to gain growth also on the back of its strongly developing manufacturing base and the presence of key electrical equipment and device manufacturers.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16361

The international digital isolator market is anticipated to see a classification as per isolation, data rate, channel, and vertical. In terms of isolation, the market could testify the superiority demonstrated by giant magnetoresistive in terms of revenue until the end of the forecast period. By 2022, this segment is anticipated to rake in a US$608.1 mn and expand at a 7.1% CAGR.

With respect to data rate, the international digital isolator market could be segmented into less than 25 mbps, 25 mbps to 75 mbps, and more than 75 mbps. In terms of channel, 2 channel, 4 channel, 6 channel, 8 channel, and others could be significant segments of the market. By vertical, the market could expect a contribution from industrial, healthcare, automotive, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, energy and power, and other verticals.

Regionally, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is envisioned to set the tone for a higher growth in the international digital isolator market while exhibiting a dominating share in the coming years. It could expand at a 6.4% CAGR. North America is prognosticated to secure a US$476.1 mn by the closure of 2022. Europe could attract a slightly lower revenue by the same year and register a 5.0% CAGR. Latin America is projected to be another important region of the market. However, Japan could be a slower growing market for digital isolator, and so could the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/16361

Global Digital Isolator Market: Vendor Landscape

Companies such as National Instruments, Murata Manufacturing, NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated, ROHM Semiconductor, Broadcom Limited, Silicon Labs, Infineon Technologies, Analog Devices, and Texas Instruments could look to showcase their prominence in the worldwide digital isolator market.