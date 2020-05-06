Global Industrial hand gloves Market Analysis 2019 Forecasts to 2022

Industrial hand gloves Market 2019

Industrial hand gloves Market 2019, is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Industrial hand gloves market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2019 To 2022. Report analyzes Industrial hand gloves Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2022. Industrial hand gloves Market Information is segmented by product (Reusable gloves, Disposable gloves), by material (Natural rubber, leather gloves, polyethylene gloves, nitrile gloves, neoprene gloves, metal mesh gloves) by application (automotive, healthcare, chemical, construction, food & beverage) – Forecast 2016-2022.

Competitive Analysis

The major players operating the global market are Protective Industrial Products Inc., Semperit A.G. Holding, Globus (Shetland), Ansell Ltd., Rubberex, TOWA, Shamrock Manufacturing Company, Towa Corporation, Honeywell Safety Products, Top Glove, and others.

Market Synopsis

The global industrial hand gloves market is estimated to expand at 3 % CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022). The market is predicted to touch USD 9,798 million by the end of 2022 owing to the growing concern regarding employee safety and sanitary conditions, asserts Market Research Future. Industrial gloves are essential items used in healthcare, food, and chemical industry. They provide optimum protection against cold, heat, damage by friction, diseases, chemicals, and selected as per the occupation, type of contaminants associated with the job, and duration of the job.

Drivers and Growth Factors Impacting the Market

One of the major reasons for the market growth is the sanitary conditions and employee safety at workplace. Besides keeping the hands clean, industrial hand gloves offer protection from extreme temperature conditions and transfer of dangerous substances. Increasing healthcare reforms, healthcare awareness, and strict government mandates are some of the major factors stimulating the market over the assessment period. The market operators offer an array of features for the workers to work efficiently such as curved fingers for better flexibility, lightweight for dexterity, and inner cotton lining for better grip and comfort. This is expected to trigger the market growth over the review period.

On the flip side, the use of automation and robotics along with high cost of raw materials are predicted to hamper the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the availability of local and inexpensive products are expected to inhibit the market growth in the coming years.

Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market: Segmental Analysis

The global industrial hand gloves market has been segmented on the basis of product, material, application, and region.

By mode of product, the market has been segmented into reusable gloves and disposable gloves. Among these, the disposable gloves are the appropriate ones for workers who require to change their gloves often. They are thinner and have limited resistance towards chemicals. On the other hand, reusable gloves are more durable than the disposable ones due to their thickness.

By mode of material, the market has been segmented into natural rubber, leather, polyethylene, nitrile, metal mesh, and neoprene. Among these, nitrile gloves showcase tremendous potential due to its premium-quality along with allergy-free properties.

By mode of application, the market has been segmented into automotive, healthcare, chemical, construction, and food & beverages.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the industrial hand gloves market spans across regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Among all the regions, North America is predicted to dominate the global market due to booming automotive, thriving industrialization, construction, and pharmaceutical sectors. Also, strict policies and laws mandated by the government in order to ensure safety of the workers are stimulating the market growth in this region. Moreover, the advent of artificial intelligence and automation has resulted in retrenchment of workers, thus cutting down on demand for industrial gloves.

Asia Pacific is also estimated to exhibit an exponential expansion during the assessment period due to the increasing need for the safety of the workers. The government in this region have protruded activism for labor rights over the last few years which is further catalyzing the market growth in this region. Moreover, the emerging sectors of the economy like food & beverages and construction have also stimulated the demand for industrial gloves in this region. The abundant availability of nitrile and natural rubber in this region will also enhance the production capacity of industrial gloves in this region.

Industry News

The ANSI/ISEA 138 is a specially designed industrial glove and offer special protection to the workers. Whereas EN 388 covers the knuckles, the ANSI/ISEA 138 covers both knuckles and fingers, which is crucial for industrial glove users whose fingers are frequently at risk. The oil and gas sector, a large user of impact-protection gloves, has collected figures through the International Association of Drilling Contractors showing that, in 2016, fingers remained the most vulnerable part of the body both in terms lost time and recordable injuries.

