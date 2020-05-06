Global Methyl Esther Sulfonate Market to Witness Significant 11.0% CAGR by 2025 Due to Abundant Raw Material Availability

The global methyl esther sulfonate market is moderately consolidated in nature. There are only handful regional players against few multinational companies. According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the manufacturers are engaging in research and development activities to cater the needs of consumers and to attain larger share in the market. They are also developing technologies to produce commercial quantities of products to meet the demands of the consumers. Some of the leading companies in the market are KLK OLEO, Stephan Company, Guangzhou Lonkey Industrial Co Ltd., Lion Corporation, Chemithon Corporation, Wilmar International Ltd., K2 Industries, Sinopec Jinling Petrochemicals Co., Ltd., and Guangzhou Keylink Chemical Co., Ltd.

Request A [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40280

The global methyl esther sulfonate market is anticipated to rise at a remarkable CAGR of 11.0% during 2016 to 2025. The market valued revenue worth of US$454.8 mn during 2016 and is expected to rise to US$1,155.0 mn by 2025. According to application segment, the global methyl esther sulfonate market is expected to provide 68.9% of the total demand. Among all regions, Europe is leading the market by generating more revenue than other regions. It also has more consumers compared to other regions.

Compatibility of Methyl Esther Sulfonate with Surfactants to Boost the Market

Methyl esther sulfonate is produced from sustainable and renewable feedstock and thus replaces conventional surfactants made from fossil. These sulfonates can be added to the detergents thus leading to rise in demand in the market. Price of methyl esther sulfonate is cheaper than other surfactant which increases its demand around the globe. The increase in availability of raw material will also fuel the market. Since it has good compatibility with nonionic, anionic, cationic, and other amphoteric surfactants, it remains stable within the wide range of pH values. This leads to low irritation of eye and skin and thus, increases its demand in the market. Government organizations around the world are trying to reduce carbon footprints because of its harmful consequences therefore, shift of surfactants from petro to plant based products are increasing in the market globally. Substitution of methyl esther sulfonate for various non-biodegradable surfactants for manufacturing of dish wash and detergents formulations are fueling the demand for methyl esther sulfonate in the market. They are also better detergency in lower temperature, better tolerant of hard water, and biodegradable. Due to this the demand for methyl esther sulfonate in the market will emerge as a strong substitute. It will also expand at an impressive rate owing to these factors. The market has various opportunities to grow in the coming years.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40280

Unstable in High pH Balance can Affect the Market Growth

The global methyl esther sulfonate market might have to face sluggish growth in the market due to few restrains. Fatty methyl esther sulphonate is not ideal for liquid products due to its stability issue in low temperatures which can reduce its growth in the market. Methyl esther sulfonate cannot be stable in high pH conditions. It also faces low foam formation in formulation and detergent. Methyl esther sulfonate has limitations regarding hydrolysis over anionic surfactants which can hamper the growth of the global methyl esther sulfonate market during the forecast period.