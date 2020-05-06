Global Network Virtualization Market: Highlights On Future Development, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Forecast 2027

The comprehensive report here accumulates different perspectives having a place with the global Network Virtualization marketplace which verbalizes the overarching day records and fate exposures with respect to the dynamic powers at play. The prime intention in the examination report is to offer the endorser to make accessible the useful actualities and realities. The quantifiable and experimenting with illuminations at the back of the exam separated from executes certainties on inconveniences, for instance, drivers, limitations and projections to gage the postponed impact of the global Network Virtualization Market through the move of the expressed forecast duration the examination record mentions.

Increasing number of devices accessing the network supported by increasing number of networking applications and services required new ways to design, manage and operate the networks and which is why Software Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Function Virtualization (NFV) are witnessing demand for their application.

Software Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Function Virtualization (NFV) are used to modify service and network architecture. SDN serves the functionality to control network devices without updating the software each time a new protocol is been implemented. SDN manages the network by informing packet coming from source goes to go where and hence sends it to a specific destination.

Software Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market: Market Dynamics

Software Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Function Virtualization (NFV) technologies modifies network architecture and are witnessing applications among networking partners from IoT, networking, mobility and other areas. The factors driving the demand for software defined networking (SDN) & network function virtualization (NFV) includes increasing networking traffic from increasing number of devices, complex and fluctuating network traffic issues, increasing number of cloud services, management of a large number of networks equipment. SDN and NFV technologies aids in reducing the capital expenditure on network setup expenditure and aids in the configuration of complex network infrastructures.

Software Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market Segmentation

Segmentation of Software Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market on the basis of the solution:

Implementation

Service

Segmentation of Software Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market on the basis of application:

IT and telecommunication

BFSI

Defense

Government

Healthcare

Energy & utility

Others

Segmentation of Software Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market on the basis of geography:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands,Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa)

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, software defined networking (SDN) & network function virtualization (NFV) market can be segmented into seven key markets namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APAC, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market for software defined networking (SDN) & network function virtualization (NFV) because of established IT, telecom, and banking sector in the region. North America is expected to be followed by Western Europe and APAJ. APAJ is expected to drive the demand for application delivery controllers market, supported by increasing telecom services penetration in densely populated countries such as China and India. Increasing IT and telecom spending of China government and India’s IT and telecom infrastructure expansion initiatives such as Digital India program expected to drive the demand for software defined networking (SDN) & network function virtualization (NFV).

Software defined networking (SDN) & network function virtualization (NFV) are getting attention from stakeholders associated with IoT, networking, mobility and other areas. The major factors driving the growth of adoption of Software defined networking (SDN) & network function virtualization (NFV) includes increasing cloud-enabled services, increasing complexities of network traffic, globally expanding operations, rising demand of mobility applications etc. Major restraint impacting the demand for software defined networking (SDN) & network function virtualization (NFV) are the safety issues related to the transfer of data and lack of skills and expertise to effectively manage the traffic.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the field of application delivery controllers include Intel Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, DELL Inc. etc.

