GLOBAL OUTDOOR WI-FI EQUIPMENT 2019 MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2024

The Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2018, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2019-2024. Based on the Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2019-2024), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market.

The Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.

Major Players in Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market are:

Netgear

Ericsson

Ruckus Wireless

Juniper Netwokrs

Ubiquiti Networks

Aerohive

Aruba Networks

Cisco Systems

Alcatel-Lucent

Aptilo Networks

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Most important types of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment products covered in this report are:

<10mW

10-50mW

50-100mW

Other

Most widely used downstream fields of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment market covered in this report are:

Education

Healthcare

Defense and Military

Transportation and Logistics

Oil & Gas

Others

Table of Content:

Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Industry Market Research Report

1 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment

1.3 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Market Scope and Market Size Estimation

1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

1.3.2 Global Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2014-2024

1.4 Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Types of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment

1.4.2 Applications of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment

1.4.3 Research Regions

1.4.3.1 North America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.2 Europe Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.3 China Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.4 Japan Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.6 India Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.4.3.7 South America Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drivers

1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment

1.5.1.2 Growing Market of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment

1.5.2 Limitations

1.5.3 Opportunities

1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions

1.6.1 Industry News

1.6.2 Industry Policies

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 Netgear

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Introduction

8.2.3 Netgear Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.2.4 Netgear Market Share of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Segmented by Region in 2018

8.3 Ericsson

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Introduction

8.3.3 Ericsson Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.3.4 Ericsson Market Share of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Segmented by Region in 2018

8.4 Ruckus Wireless

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Introduction

8.4.3 Ruckus Wireless Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.4.4 Ruckus Wireless Market Share of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Segmented by Region in 2018

8.5 Juniper Netwokrs

8.5.1 Company Profiles

8.5.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Introduction

8.5.3 Juniper Netwokrs Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.5.4 Juniper Netwokrs Market Share of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Segmented by Region in 2018

8.6 Ubiquiti Networks

8.6.1 Company Profiles

8.6.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Introduction

8.6.3 Ubiquiti Networks Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.6.4 Ubiquiti Networks Market Share of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Segmented by Region in 2018

8.7 Aerohive

8.7.1 Company Profiles

8.7.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Introduction

8.7.3 Aerohive Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.7.4 Aerohive Market Share of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Segmented by Region in 2018

8.8 Aruba Networks

8.8.1 Company Profiles

8.8.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Introduction

8.8.3 Aruba Networks Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.8.4 Aruba Networks Market Share of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Segmented by Region in 2018

8.9 Cisco Systems

8.9.1 Company Profiles

8.9.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Introduction

8.9.3 Cisco Systems Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.9.4 Cisco Systems Market Share of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Segmented by Region in 2018

8.10 Alcatel-Lucent

8.10.1 Company Profiles

8.10.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Introduction

8.10.3 Alcatel-Lucent Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.10.4 Alcatel-Lucent Market Share of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Segmented by Region in 2018

8.11 Aptilo Networks

8.11.1 Company Profiles

8.11.2 Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Product Introduction

8.11.3 Aptilo Networks Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.11.4 Aptilo Networks Market Share of Outdoor Wi-Fi Equipment Segmented by Region in 2018

