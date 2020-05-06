Global Smart Toilet Market 2019- Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2024

Global Smart Toilet Market Outlook

Market Overview

With smart technology penetrating every aspect of people’s lives, it has forayed into bathrooms as well, an integral part of everyday lives. Smart toilet market is a relatively nascent and developing industry, characterized by a low to medium level of competitiveness.

Used in both residential and commercial environments, smart toilets provide benefits like automatic flushing and cleaning, water level management, automatic water jets in bidets, air drying, self deodorizing and heated seating, among others. By simplifying the whole defecating process and increasing efficiency of toilet maintenance while reducing manpower requirements, smart toilets are gaining popularity as a lifestyle statement, especially among the elite classes of the population. They are finding increasing usage in commercial organizations like shopping malls, premium hotels and corporate buildings.

Smart toilets have been in existence in Japan for quite some time, and are now beginning to make their mark globally. Demand predominantly exists in developed countries with high rate of expenditure on sanitation.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type

o Wall Mounted Toilets

o Floor Standing Toilets

• By Application

o Residential

o Commercial

§ Hospitality

§ Corporate Offices

§ Shopping Malls

§ Airports

§ Others

• By Region

o North America (US, Canada) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Rest of the World {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

Market Size and Forecast (2016-2024)

On the back of rising supplications of smart technology in lifestyle processes, the smart toilets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% over the forecast period.

The North American and European regions have the highest access rates to improved sanitation facilities as well as spending on health and sanitation, marking these regions with the highest potential for players in the smart toilets market.

Asia Pacific is characterized by the lowest rates of access to improved sanitation, especially countries like India. However, the Chinese government is tending to focus on the toilet industry and smart toilets, which might create opportunities for players in the region.

Key Players

• Caroma

o Synopsis

o Business Strategy

o Product Portfolio

o SWOT Analysis

• Toto Neorest

• Kohler

• American Standard

• Roca

• NIU Smart Toilet

• Lixil

• Jomoo

• Dongpeng

• Villeroy & Boch

• Duravit

• HeGII

• ViVi

• Huida

Scope Background

Market Synopsis

Market Segmentation

The global smart toilet market is segmented as follows:

• By Smart Toilet Product Type (Market Size, Demand Analysis and Growth Analysis)

• By Smart Toilet Application (Market Size, Demand Analysis and Growth Analysis)

