High Performance Computing Market With Top Countries Data : Analysis and Forecast 2027

The global High Performance Computing Market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. The market for High Performance Computing Market extensively covers various highlights in the report that includes competitive vista, growth propelling factors, regional outreach, targeted consumers, major obstacles, and others.

High performance computing enables companies to have a competitive advantage as they have more flexibility to respond to business opportunities as high performance computing offers predictive customer insights to the companies. Designing a high performance computing is more flexible and affordable to enterprises, which has created a positive impact on this market. In addition to this, high performance computing platforms uses cost-effective conventional components without making use of any special software, which has enabled organizations to afford such platforms at a reasonable rate.

Hence, high performance computing enables companies to run multiple applications in parallel in an efficient, reliable and quick manner. High performance computing can be used by enterprises across several business verticals, particularly for data warehousing and transactional processing.

High Performance ComputingMarket: Drivers and Challenges

One of the major driving factors of high performance computing market is increasing number of complex applications that drives the need for companies to invest in servers across different locations. Also, advancements in cloud computing and convergence of big data are other driving factors of high performance computing market.

One of the major challenge faced by high performance computing market is cyber security threat. Though companies follow best practices, the chances of cyber-crime is quite high in high performance computing applications. Also, the time taken to detect a breach of security is again quite long, which makes it challenging for enterprises to adopt high performance computing applications readily.

High Performance Computing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

High Performance Computing Market: Competition Landscape

Few of the companies in high performance computing market are: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Cray Inc., NEC Corporation, Sugon Information Industry Co., ltd., Silicon Graphics International Corp. and Bull Atos Technologies. These companies are focused towards strategic partnerships and acquisitions with market leaders in IT sector in order to provide a unique solution to their customers.

High Performance Computing Market: Regional Overview

High performance computing market is currently dominated by North America region owing to the presence of various market players in this region. Europe high performance computing market follows next as various industry verticals such as manufacturing, BFSI and transportation industry are focusing towards deploying high performance computing applications in their offices. APEJ region is fast picking up pace in the high performance computing market due to developing infrastructure and increase in number of data centers in this region.

