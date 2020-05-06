Lab Centrifuges Market: Historical, Current and Projected Market Size, Competitive landscape & Forecast 2028

Lab Centrifuges Market: Introduction

A Lab Centrifuges is a piece of laboratory equipment, which is used to separate liquid sample through spin it with high speed. Lab centrifuges using sedimentation technique to separate the liquid sample by the application of the centripetal acceleration. Moreover, lab centrifuges separating the particles according to their density, shape, size, viscosity of medium, and rotor speed. Lab centrifuges utilizes density difference between the macromolecules of particles and the medium in which these are dispersed.

Lab centrifuges can be used for cell culture separation, DNA/RNA sample separation, Blood sample separation, and for other purposes such as research or study of polymer, virus, and proteins. Additionally, lab centrifuges is also used for new drug development in the pharmaceutical industry, specimen separation, and examine or analysis of different particles. Moreover, lab centrifuges performed various types of centrifugation such as Differential, Isopycnic, and Sucrose gradient. Differential centrifugation is used to separate certain organelles from the whole cells to analysis specific parts of the cells, Isopycnic centrifugation is used to isolate nucleic acids, and Sucrose gradient centrifugation is used to purify the enveloped ribosomes and viruses, and also used to separate organelles of cells from crude cellular extraction.

Furthermore, lab centrifuges are categorized on the basis of operation speed such as low speed (up-to 8,000 rpm), Medium (8,000-30,000 rpm), high (30,000-80,000 rpm), and ultracentrifuges (above 80,000 rpm).

Lab Centrifuges Market: Dynamics

Some of the key factors that drive the lab centrifuges market such as rise in prevalence and incidence of diseases, new drug development in the drugs industry, technological advancements in the healthcare industry, increase in research activities in the field of science& biotechnology. Moreover, increase public & private healthcare investments, and growth in the adoption of automation technology in the hematology. All such factors are projected to boost the demand of the lab centrifuges in global market during the forecast period.

However, the Lab Centrifuges are generally require high maintenance, and the extended lifespan results in lower replacement rates and reduced sales of new products. This is anticipated to hinder the growth of lab centrifuges market during the forecast period

Lab Centrifuges Market: Segmentation

The global Lab Centrifuges market can be segmented on the basis of Product type, centrifugation, model, rotor design, application, end-use and region.

On the basis of Product type, the Lab Centrifuges market has been segmented as:

Micro Centrifuges

Clinical Centrifuges

Multi-purpose high-speed centrifuges

Ultracentrifuges

Analytical

Preparative

On the basis of Centrifugation, the Lab Centrifuges market has been segmented as:

Differential

Isopycnic

Sucrose Gradient

On the basis of Model, the Lab Centrifuges market has been segmented as:

Bench-top

Floor Standing

On the basis of Rotor Design, the Lab Centrifuges market has been segmented as:

Swinging Bucket

Fixed angle

Vertical rotor

On the basis of application, the Lab Centrifuges market has been segmented as:

Diagnostic

Blood Component Separation

Proteomics

Microbiology

Genomics

Cellomics

On the basis of end-use, the Lab centrifuges market has been segmented as:

Hospitals

Research and Academic Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical industries

Lab Centrifuges Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Lab Centrifuges market are:

QIAGEN N.V

NuAire

Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sartorius

Eppendorf AG

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH

Neuation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

MSE Centrifuges

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Kubota Corporation

Lab Centrifuges Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the consumption of Lab Centrifuges depends upon the growth of the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry, and strong investments in research and developments in the field of science and biotechnology. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for a significant share in the Lab Centrifuges market, owing to the strong investments in China, Japan and India towards innovation and automation along with technological enhancements in the pharmaceutical industries and hospitals.

The Lab Centrifuges market in North America and Europe is expected to register substantial growth, owing to large base of diagnostics laboratories and biopharmaceutical industry in these region. Additionally, rapid expansion and increasing number of diagnostics laboratories in these region could boost the demand of the lab centrifuges during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa and Latin America region are estimated to witness of steady growth rate in the lab centrifuges market over the forecast period.