Musculoskeletal Diseases (MSDs) Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis 2016 – 2024

Global Musculoskeletal Diseases Market: Overview

Of late, the global musculoskeletal diseases market has been witnessing a tremendous rise in its size as well as valuation. Researchers predict this scenario to remain so over the forthcoming years, thanks to a substantial increase in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders across the world. In addition to this, the ample presence of unmet medical needs, specifically in emerging economies, will boost the demand for musculoskeletal disease therapeutics in the near future.

Going forward, the market will also be influenced by the increasing need for the development of drugs that can enhance the bone density and rebuild the lost bone and its strength, fueled by the absence of a proper cure for psoriatic arthritis.

In this research report, the global musculoskeletal diseases market has been examined with a microscopic view. It attempts to present an in-depth assessment of this market on the basis of its past performance and its current status. The recent trends and the growth opportunities within this market have also been studied thoroughly to determine its future status in this market study.

Global Musculoskeletal Diseases Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, fibromyalgia, and ankylosing spondylitis are the main musculoskeletal diseases prevalent across the world. Among these, rheumatoid arthritis has been registering a higher prevalence rate and thus, has emerged as the market leader. This chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease is highly prevalent among adults within the age group of thirty to sixty years. With the increasing base of geriatric population, researchers expect this segment to remain dominant over the next few years.

The prime type of molecules used in the production of musculoskeletal disease therapeutics are biologics and small molecules. The biologics segment has acquired a larger share in the overall market. The complex structure of biologics, which does not permit easy identification or characterization, is the main factor behind the growth of this segment. However, other characteristics, such as thermo-labiality and susceptibility to microbial contamination, may limit the adoption of biologics to some extent in the years to come.

Muscle relaxants, anti-inflammatory drugs, analgesics, immunosuppressives, antipyretics, and corticosteroids have surfaced as the most demanded drugs for the treatment of musculoskeletal diseases across the world and are expected to experience strong growth over the next few years.

