New Report Explores Monopolar Electrosurgery Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly By 2025

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Market: Snapshot

Electrosurgery uses high frequency energy to cut and coagulate tissues during surgical procedures. Monopolar electrosurgery devices work on the same principle, where RF energy is used to cut and coagulate the tissues during surgical procedures. However, in monopolar devices, the return current to the electrosurgical generator flows through the patient’s body via the return electrodes. Several types of techniques can be used to cut the tissues using monopolar electrosurgey, such as, blended cut, pure cut, desiccation, and spray. The operation of delivering energy originated from the generator to the patient’s body is done using electrosurgical pencil which can be single-use or re-usable.

Demand for Hand Instruments to Rise Further in Emerging Nations

The global monopolar electrosurgery market is classified on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the global monopolar electrosurgery market is categorized into hand instruments electrosurgical generator, return electrode, and accessories. Of these, the hand instruments segment held leading in the global market in 2016. Disposable hand instruments are available at a lesser which is attributable to the growth of the hand instruments segment in a global sphere. Besides this, the segment is also expected to gain from their increasing use in various surgical procedures, especially those carried out in emerging nations. This, coupled with the increasing number of players in this sector offering advanced products will seal this segment’s dominance through the course of the forecast period. In addition, the demand for electrosurgical pencils is likely to rise further in the coming years.

Based on application, the global monopolar electrosurgery market can be segmented into gynecology surgery, general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedic surgery, urology surgery, and others. In terms of end user, the global market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics. Of these, the market is witnessing a high demand for monopolar electrosurgery from the hospital segment.

North America Emerges Dominant but Asia Pacific to Show Higher CAGR

In terms of geographies, the global monopolar electrosurgery market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. High adoption of advanced energy surgical devices in the U.S., increase in number of approvals for new devices from the U.S. FDA, and rise in percentage of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed in the U.S. and Canada have contributed to the high share of North America in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a comparatively higher rate during the forecast period of 2017-2025, in terms of value, the existence of a large pool of patients on account of the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, surge in the demand for low-cost monopolar instruments in China and India, and emergence of local market players offering low price high volume instruments are fuelling the demand for affordable care in the region.

Major players having presence in the global monopolar electrosurgery market include CONMED Corporation, BOVIE MEDICAL, Encision Inc., Medtronic, Ethicon, Inc., Olympus Corporation, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Aesculap, AG (B. Braun Melsungen AG), Meyer-Haake GmbH, among other.

