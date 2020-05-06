Rapid Unit Sales of Metal Testing Equipment to Push Incremental Revenues in the Global Market

Metal Testing Equipment: Market Outlook

Metal is a material which is prepared fresh, fractured or polished, and exhibits a lustrous appearance. Metal is a good conductor of both heat and electricity, when compared to other compounds. Metals are both ductile (can be made into wires) and malleable (can be made into sheets).A metal is usually made up of an alloy such as stainless steel or a chemical element such as iron. There are many compounds and elements classified under the name metal, under high pressures. For e.g.: a non-metal iodine compound becomes into metal at pressure of 140°C. Similarly metals can become non-metal when the atmospheric pressure is reduced.

Metals comprise of 25% Earth’s crust, which are present in various aspects of modern life. In order to check the quality and the working of these metals, there is an equipment used to check it, called as metal testing equipment. Testing equipment’s are used in various fields such as electronic test equipment, electrical testing equipment, and mechanical testing equipment. Metal testing equipment’s are used to check the viability, stability and the durability of the metals before using it in any industries. Metal is a growing market in the various industries, and hence metal testing equipment is expected to have a high growth in the upcoming years.

Metal Testing Equipment and its Properties:

Metal testing equipment is being used in the recent years. There are various types of metal testing equipment’s available in the market such as, tensile tester, hardness tester, pendulum impact testers, metallography equipment, sample specimen preparation equipment, metal analyzers, sheet metal formability, optical sorting machines, spectroscopy equipment, surface roughness testers, and many others. These new instruments in the metal testing equipment market helps in the measurement of metal, alloys and other metallic compounds during all stages of manufacture.

When the metal testing equipment is made, it has to meet certain standards such as ISO standards, DST, and ASTM. Few metal testing equipment’s are digitally operated whereas most of the metal testing equipment’s are operated manually. There are certain factors which helps in the growth of the metal testing equipment market, such as increasing demand for metals from various industries to make metal testing equipment. Various product launches and new formulations helps in the growth of the metal testing equipment market.

Global Metal Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of metal type, the global Metal Testing Equipment market has been segmented as:

Light Metal

Heavy Metal Mercury Lead Cadmium Arsenic Others



On the basis of technology, the global Metal Testing Equipment market has been segmented as:

Atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS)

ICP-MS & -OES

On the basis of end use, the global Metal Testing Equipment market has been segmented as:

Automotive

Construction

Educational Institutions

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Devices

Power

Food Manufacturers Meat, poultry, and seafood Dairy products Processed food Fruits & vegetables Cereals & grains Nuts, seeds, and spices

Water Drinking water Waste water Industrial water

Blood Samples

Global Metal Testing Equipment Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global Metal Testing Equipment market identified across the value chain include Instron, MTS Systems, Zwick Roell, Shimadzu, Ametek, Tinius Olsen, SGS, TÜV SÜD, Eurofins, ALS Limited, IFP Institut Für Produktqualität, Merieux NutriSciences, AsureQuality, LGC Group, Microbac Laboratories, OMIC USA, EMSL Analytical, among the other Metal Testing Equipment manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Metal Testing Equipment Market:

It is expected that APAC has a significant amount of share in the overall metal testing equipment market due to the increasing development in various industries such as construction in the region. North America region uses more amount of metal when compared to any other regions, which helps in the growth of the metal testing equipment market. The food industry require metal testing equipment in order to check for any presence of metal. The emerging automotive industry is also one of the reason for the growing demand for metal testing equipment’s.

Many metal manufacturers in the developed region incorporate the usage of metal testing equipment in many industries, which helps in the growth of the market in the developed regions. If the same practice is followed by the developing regions, then the chances of the metal testing equipment market to grow is high, globally.