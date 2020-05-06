Rugged Power Supply Market: Major Vendor (XP Power, Advanced Conversion Technology, Eaton Corporation)

The global rugged power supply market has been segmented based on type, component, system type, industry, and region. Based on type, the market has been divided into programmable and non-programmable segments. By component, the market has been categorized into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further sub segmented into DC/AC convertor, AC/DC convertor, DC/DC convertor, EMI filters and others (inductors, transformers, etc.). In terms of system type, the market is segmented into discrete power supply system and integrated power modules. In terms of industry, the market has been segmented into telecommunications, medical & healthcare, military & aerospace, transportation, lighting, food & beverage, and others (mining and construction). Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In terms of geography, the global rugged power supply market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market over the forecast period followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This is primarily due to the United States. The U.S. holds approximately 45% of the global defense budget and has the strongest military power at present. The presence of advanced military power supply technology as well as early adoption of COTS software in the U.S, has made North America a global leader in the global rugged power supply market. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is predicted to be among the fastest growing due to ongoing technological innovations, expanding at a significant CAGR. The market in Middle East & Africa is forecast to witness moderate growth due to presence of world leading military forces in GCC countries. South America is expected to showcase sluggish growth in the rugged power supply market as compared to other regions.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global rugged power supply market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. Some of the key players operating in the rugged power supply market are XP Power, Advanced Conversion Technology, Eaton Corporation, Aegis Power System, Inc., TDK-Lambda Americas, Inc., Abbott Technologies, AGMA Power Systems Ltd., Energy Technologies Inc., Synqor, Inc., AJ’s Power Source Inc., Prime Power Inc., Powerbox International AB, Milpower Source, Astrodyne TDI Power Supplies & EMI Filters, Artesyn, Behlman Electronics, Inc., Cosel, Dawn VME Products, Delta Electronics, Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc., General Electric Ltd., Mean Well, Murata Power Solutions, Rantec Power Systems Inc., Siemens AG, VPT, Inc. and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.