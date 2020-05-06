Secondary Alkane Sulfonate Market : Top Key manufacturers include Lanxess AG, WeylChem International GmbH, Nease Performance Chemicals | 2025

Secondary alkane sulfonate is an anionic surfactant, which is manufactured by sulfoxidation of n-paraffins. It provides good water solubility, excellent grease and soil dispersing properties, high wetting properties, and distinct foaming power. Therefore, secondary alkane sulfonate is an important surfactant ingredient in detergents, especially dishwashing detergents.

Secondary alkane sulfonate can be manufactured either through sulfochlorination or sulfoxidation process. Under the sulfochlorination process, n-paraffins are converted into alkylsulfochlorides with sulfur dioxide and chlorine in radical reaction. The sulfochlorination process is primarily used for non-detergent technical purposes. Under the sulfoxidation process, secondary alkane sulfonate is manufactured by reacting n-paraffins with sulfur dioxide and oxygen in the presence of water. Products produced through the sulfoxidation process are primarily used in household care.

Secondary alkane sulfonate is widely employed in household cleaning applications, especially in dishwashing liquids and laundry detergents, owing to its efficient and effective properties. It is also used in cosmetics such as hair and body care products, household cleaners, and industrial cleaners. Therefore, rising demand for household products, high standard of living in developing nations, and increasing demand for hygienic products in emerging economies are boosting the secondary alkane sulfonate market. However, secondary alkane sulfonate can cause environmental and health concerns. Therefore, government agencies have imposed various regulations to address these issues. These agencies monitor toxicity levels to ensure they are within the permitted limit. Thus, implementation of stringent regulations is hampering the secondary alkane sulfonate market.

Based on application, the secondary alkane sulfonate market can be segmented into chemical processing, surface-active substances, emulsion polymerization, and others. Secondary alkane sulfonate is used primarily in the emulsion polymerization of acrylonitrile, butadiene, vinyl chloride, acrylates, styrene, and other monomers, as it is stable and offers outstanding emulsifying properties. It is also employed as an auxiliary for the production and maintenance of emulsions. Additionally, secondary alkane sulfonate is used in textile auxiliary applications such as Kier boiling, bleaching, post-saponification, washing, and wetting. It provides high wetting power and good stability features. Thus, it is an ideal raw material for textile processing chemicals, leather auxiliaries, detergents, and cleaning products.

In terms of end-use industry, the secondary alkane sulfonate market can be divided into textile, household care, personal care, industrial cleaners, construction, and others. The household care segment is expected to dominate the secondary alkane sulfonate market during the forecast period, as secondary alkane sulfonate products provide high chemical stability across a wide range of pH values; emulsifying and cleaning performance with strong surfactant features; and value added washing performance. Additionally, rise in demand for high-quality personal care products and industrial cleaners is boosting the global secondary alkane sulfonate market.

Based on region, the secondary alkane sulfonate market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific, led by government support to augment the manufacturing business, is estimated to drive the secondary alkane sulfonate market in the region. Increase in demand for sulfonation products in various applications such as dish washing liquids & cleaners, industrial cleaners, and personal care products in North America is anticipated to boost the secondary alkane sulfonate market during the forecast period. However, implementation of stringent government regulations on human & environment in Europe is projected hamper the market growth.

Various large and medium scale manufacturers operate in the secondary alkane sulfonate market. Key manufacturers include Lanxess AG, WeylChem International GmbH, Nease Performance Chemicals, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Stepan Company, BIG SUN Chemical Corporation, and BASF SE.