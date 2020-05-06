Supplier Relationship Management Software Market 2019 Global Analysis & Forecast to 2025 Market Research Report
New Study On “2019-2025 Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global Supplier Relationship Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supplier Relationship Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Adjuno
Intelex Technologies
Epicor Software Corporation
MasterControl
Epicor
Ariba Inc.
JDA Software Group
Oracle Corp.
SAP AG
Iasta Inc.
Zycus Inc.
Neocase Software
Computer Sciences Corp
Biznet Solutions
Whiztec Software
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3714698-global-supplier-relationship-management-software-market-size-status
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporate Enterprise
Healthcare
Government and Defense
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Supplier Relationship Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Supplier Relationship Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3714698-global-supplier-relationship-management-software-market-size-status
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Supplier Relationship Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Corporate Enterprise
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Government and Defense
1.5.5 Education
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Adjuno
12.1.1 Adjuno Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Adjuno Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Adjuno Recent Development
12.2 Intelex Technologies
12.2.1 Intelex Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Intelex Technologies Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Intelex Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Epicor Software Corporation
12.3.1 Epicor Software Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Epicor Software Corporation Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Epicor Software Corporation Recent Development
12.4 MasterControl
12.4.1 MasterControl Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 MasterControl Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 MasterControl Recent Development
12.5 Epicor
12.5.1 Epicor Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Epicor Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Epicor Recent Development
12.6 Ariba Inc.
12.6.1 Ariba Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Ariba Inc. Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Ariba Inc. Recent Development
12.7 JDA Software Group
12.7.1 JDA Software Group Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 JDA Software Group Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 JDA Software Group Recent Development
12.8 Oracle Corp.
12.8.1 Oracle Corp. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Oracle Corp. Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Oracle Corp. Recent Development
12.9 SAP AG
12.9.1 SAP AG Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 SAP AG Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 SAP AG Recent Development
12.10 Iasta Inc.
12.10.1 Iasta Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Supplier Relationship Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Iasta Inc. Revenue in Supplier Relationship Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Iasta Inc. Recent Development
12.11 Zycus Inc.
12.12 Neocase Software
12.13 Computer Sciences Corp
12.14 Biznet Solutions
12.15 Whiztec Software
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym