UNITED KINGDOM PROTON THERAPY MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2022

The UK is lagging behind many other countries that have built proton beam therapies in their hospitals over the last few years. The UK has only one proton beam therapy facility, a small unit at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, which can deliver treatment to patients with eye cancers such as choroidal melanoma. However, the scenario is likely to change during the forecasting period as 6 proton therapy centers are expected to be operational by 2018/2019. Among the six proton therapy centers currently in development phase 4 centers are being equipped with IBA ProteusONE. While, Varian Medical Systems has been selected to equip and service two new national proton therapy centers in the UK.

iGATE RESEARCH report titled “United Kingdom Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

This 49 Page report with 10 Figures and 1 Table has been analyzed from 4 View Points:

1. Actual and Potential Proton Therapy Market (2013 – 2022)

2. Actual and Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment (2013 – 2022)

3. List of Proton Therapy Centers

4. Proton Therapy Market – Drivers and Challenges

Data Sources

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. United Kingdom Proton Therapy Market Analysis

2.1 United Kingdom Proton Therapy – Actual and Potential Market (2013 – 2022)

2.1.1 United Kingdom – Actual Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

2.1.2 United Kingdom – Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

2.2 United Kingdom Proton Therapy Patients Number – Actual and Potential (2013 – 2022)

2.2.1 United Kingdom – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast

2.2.2 United Kingdom – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast

3. United Kingdom – List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

4. Current Radiation Therapies

4.1 Third Dimensional Conformal Therapy (CRT)

4.2 Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

4.3 Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

4.4 Stereotactic Radiotherapy

4.5 Neutron Therapy

4.6 Heavy Ion Radiotherapy

4.7 Proton Therapy

5. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

5.1 Proton Accelerator

5.2 Beam Transport System

5.3 Beam Delivery System

5.3.1 The Passive Scattering Technique

5.3.2 Beam Scanning

5.4 Nozzle

5.4.1 Single Scattering

5.4.2 Double Scattering

5.4.3 Uniform Scanning Nozzle

5.4.4 Pencil Scanning Nozzle

5.5 Treatment Planning System

5.6 Image Viewers

5.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)

5.8 Human Resource

6. Proton Therapy – Driving Factors

6.1 Technology Advancement

6.1.1 Next-Generation Proton Technique

6.1.2 Technological Advances Make Proton Therapy Centers More Scalable

6.2 Growing Incidence of Cancer Patients

6.3 Proton Therapy Provides Enormous Benefits

7. Proton Therapy – Challenges

7.1 Requires Huge Investment

7.2 Operations Challenges

7.3 More Clinical Evidence Is Needed

List of Figures:

Figure 2-1: United Kingdom – Actual Proton Therapy Market (Million US$), 2013 – 2016

Figure 2-2: United Kingdom – Forecast for Actual Proton Therapy Market (Million US$), 2017 – 2022

Figure 2-3: United Kingdom – Potential Proton Therapy Market (Million US$), 2010 – 2016

Figure 2-4: United Kingdom – Forecast for Potential Proton Therapy Market (Million US$), 2017 – 2022

Figure 2-5: United Kingdom – Actual Patient Treated with Proton Therapy (Number), 2013 – 2016

Figure 2-6: United Kingdom – Forecast for Actual Patient Treated with Proton Therapy (Number), 2017 – 2022

Figure 2-7: United Kingdom – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy (Number), 2010 – 2016

Figure 2-8: United Kingdom – Forecast for Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy (Number), 2017 – 2022

Figure 6-1: United Kingdom – Number of Patient Diagnosed with Cancer (Number), 2010 – 2016

Figure 6-2: United Kingdom – Forecast for Number of Patient Diagnosed with Cancer (Number), 2017 – 2022

List of Tables:

Table 3-1: United Kingdom – List of Proton Therapy Centers Operational, Under Construction and Planned

