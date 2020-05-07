Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging Market: Making informed decisions makers by having complete insights into current industry trends

The counterfeiting malpractice has become a severe matter of concern for original cosmetics manufacturers all around the globe. Counterfeiting is globally affecting the cosmetics industry, resulting into innumerable tangible and intangible losses for the players operating in the industry. A large number of counterfeit products, carrying brand name of the leading industry players, are making their way into the local market. Global cosmetics industry players are increasingly working towards stopping this penetration of forged products into the market to prevent the impact of these products on their sales revenue. Apart from this, low quality of counterfeit products negatively affects the brand image and credibility of the company.

Over the years, the anti-counterfeit cosmetics packaging technology has emerged as one of the most efficient solutions for restricting the practice of counterfeiting in the cosmetics industry. The daily-use skin products are being progressively used by the consumers; hence, they are easily available in all level of markets. The high availability of these products in the local market makes them more prone to counterfeiting. Due to the constant surge in the number of cases of cosmetics counterfeit products, the anti-counterfeit cosmetics packaging market is expected to witness significantly higher growth over the forecast period of 2016-2024.

Several innovative technologies for the verification of the original cosmetics products are being developed and making their foray into the market. The increasing use of such technologies by global cosmetic products manufacturers is further propelling the demand for anti-counterfeit cosmetics packaging worldwide.

Customers too, in view of making the best utilization of their money spent on cosmetics products, are becoming more concerned about forged products. Various governments are also becoming increasingly active against the use of counterfeit cosmetics products. This makes global companies more optimistic about investing in advanced anti-counterfeit technologies. Due to these reasons, the global anti-counterfeit cosmetics packaging market is anticipated to expand at a significantly higher growth rate over the forecast period, accounting for multi-millions US$ by the end of the forecast period.

The high-cost of anti-counterfeit technology systems results in creating uncertainty among the cosmetics industry market players regarding the cost-effectiveness of the technology. Besides, sometimes anti-counterfeit packaging impacts the product distribution system and supply chain network of the companies. These are some of the major factors responsible for the restrained use of this technology by certain manufacturers.

The global anti-counterfeit cosmetics packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology and regions. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into authentication packaging technology and track and trace packaging technology. The authentication technology segment is further sub-segmented into ink & dyes, holograms, watermarks, and taggants. The track and trace packaging technology segment is sub-segmented into barcode technology and RFID technology.

The increasing use of RFID technology is bestowing a substantial momentum to the growth of the global anti-counterfeit cosmetics packaging market globally.

Geographically, the global anti-counterfeit cosmetics packaging market is segmented into seven main regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Due to higher consumer awareness, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global anti-counterfeit cosmetics packaging market, followed by Europe, in the coming years. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow at a significant rate, thus, further contributing to the overall growth of the global anti-counterfeit cosmetics packaging market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players covered in this study on the global anti-counterfeit cosmetics packaging market are Zebra Technologies, Alien Technology Corp., AlpVision, Avery Dennison Corp., SICPA HOLDING SA, Microtrace, LLC, and Impinj, Inc.

