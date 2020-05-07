Automated CPR Devices Market Growth Analysis, Trends and Scope till 2014 – 2020

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency and lifesaving technique consists of chest compression and artificial ventilation. CPR is performed to maintain the blood flow and oxygenation to brain in case of cardiac arrest. CPR main function is to maintain partial flow of oxygenated blood to brain and heart. The main purpose is to delay tissue death to achieve successful resuscitation and protecting brain from permanent damage.

Increasing number of incidences has shown that manual chest compression in CPR is not effective as compared to actual clinical setting. Recent clinical investigations have demonstrated that improved hemodynamic effect and better coronary perfusion and increase incidence of return of spontaneous circulation can be achieved by mechanical and automated compression devices.

Effective CPR can improve the survival rate of patients with cardiac arrest. It has been found that the quality of CPR performed by healthcare professionals in hospital and out of the hospital is poor. Assessment of CPR practices by medical professionals revealed that chest compressions are few and ineffective and have significant pauses during compression that results in decrease of survival rate. Automated CPR devices have overcome these drawbacks by the use of mechanical automated chest compression device, which may lead to improve perfusion pressures by overcoming the drawbacks of conventional manual CPR. Clinical and laboratory studies have shown, blood pressure level getting normal with automatic chest compression devices and enhanced neurological outcomes following extended cardiac arrest. According to American Heart Association, around 92 percent victims of sudden cardiac arrest die before reaching to hospital. According to statistics it has been proved if more people are aware of CPR, more lives could be saved.

Application of CPR immediately can increase the survival rate of victims significantly. A study by American Heart Association states that 70% Americans feel helpless in case of cardiac emergency for the reason that they are not aware of how to administer CPR. The Automated CPR Devices market has been witnessing an increasing and continuous growth. Many factors are responsible for the growth such as increasing rate of heart diseases, trauma, respiratory illness, geriatric population, increased accessibility to healthcare, growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Geographically, the global automated CPR devices market is segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). In terms of geography, North America followed by Europe account for the largest market share of automated CPR devices market due to upcoming new technologies, high disposable income, growing geriatric population and favorable regulatory framework . However, Asia Pacific market is also witnessing a very positive growth due to the growing unmet medical and healthcare needs, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, encouraging reimbursement scenarios and high adoption rate of precise medical instruments.