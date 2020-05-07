Automotive Wiper System Market Competitive Analysis, Demand, Size, Share, Revenue, Global Forecast 2023

The global Automotive Wiper System Market is expected to witness ~5.6% CAGR during the period, 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

The Wiper System become an integral part of an automobile, which is composed wiper drive and two wiper arms. The Wiper System is made from molded substrates, plastics, metal, and fabrics. The drive moves the two wiper arms at a certain angle across the windshield, providing a clear view for the driver and passenger. A specially-shaped rubber wiping lip ensures an optimal wiping result. Furthermore, Bosch has come up with a new jet wiper arms, which improves the visibility by applying a washer fluid exactly where it is needed, i.e. right in front of the wiper blade.

The increasing demand for SUVs across the globe, increasing concern over driver and vehicle safety, and the increasing utilization of rear wipers and rear motors are considered as the key driving factors for the growth of this market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global automotive wiper system include Valeo S.A. (France), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), DOGA Automotive (Spain), WAI Global (US), Magneti Marelli (Italy), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Pilot Automotive (US), Am Automotive (US), B. Hepworth and Company Limited (UK), and Mitsuba Corp. (Japan).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the automotive Wiper System is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing production of automobiles from China, India, Kores, and Japan. Moreover, growing population, and rising purchasing power of people are expected to boost the demand for automotive wiper system market. Furthermore, the growing industrilization and infrastructure development across the region accelerate the growth of this market.

Europe is estimated to grow at a significant rate in automotive wiper system market during forecast period owing to the stringent regulations and increasing number of light vehicles across the Europen Union.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive wiper system market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive wiper system market by arm type, motor type, vehicle type, propulsion, and region.

By Arm Type

Synchronized Radial Arm

Pantograph Arm

By Motor Type

Stepper Motor

Brush and Brushless Motor

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Propulsion

OEM

Aftermarket

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope Of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Model

3. Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continue….

