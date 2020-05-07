BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market by Software (mobile device management and mobile application management), Security (device, application), Service (managed, professional), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecom), And Region – Global Industry Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Worldwide BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market is expected to grow from USD 39.04 billion in 2017 to USD 94.41 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.86% during the forecast period.

Increasing inclination of employees towards using personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, and other computing devices is expected to fuel the growth of the BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market as organizations have become more receptive towards this trend. Bring your own device trend in an organization allows employees to carry their devices to work on their projects not only at their workplaces but also away from their workplaces which increases employee productivity and helps in benefiting the company .This not only helps the employees to work efficiently but also benefits the company by reducing the infrastructural cost.Some of the other factors expected to spur the market growth include ongoing smart society reforms and increasing focus on mobile application development. However, growing security concerns regarding the theft of devices or cloud-based security may hamper the growth of BYOD and enterprise mobility market. Key players within the BYOD security market are increasingly investing huge sums in their research and development for better security solutions in order to effectively tackle the rising number of threats.

Key players

The prominent players in the BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market are Microsoft Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc (US), Blackberry Limited (Canada), Infosys Limited (India), IBM Corporation (US), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), and Tech Mahindra Limited (India).

Other players in the BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market are AT&T (US), Honeywell International (US), Capgemini (Germany), Oracle Corporation (US), Accenture (US), and HCL Technologies (India).

Regional Analysis

The global market for BYOD And Enterprise Mobility is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America dominates the BYOD And Enterprise Mobility market owing to the growing cloud-based application industry. Asia-Pacific is growing at a considerable rate and is expected to emerge as one of the fastest growing markets which can be attributed to growing adoption of industry trends. These regions are the highest adopters of BYOD solutions due to the increasing acceptance by companies for the use of mobile devices for professional purposes. Overall, the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is expected to have a positive growth over the forecast period.

