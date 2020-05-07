Collision Avoidance Sensors Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2027

The global collision avoidance sensors market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers. Some of the key players engaged in collision avoidance sensors market include various manufacturers such as Delphi Automotive LLP, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, Autoliv Inc., Becker Mining Systems AG, Wabtec Corporation, Siemens AG, Rockwell Collins, ALSTOM, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Honeywell International Inc., Saab AB. and others.

Collision avoidance sensors (CAS), or collision sensors, detect an object in the path of a moving vehicle, so the human operator, or the vehicle’s automated system can take action to avoid a collision. The most common automobile application of collision avoidance, reverse sensors is used that alerts drivers for any obstacles in their path when vehicle is in reverse mode. Collision avoidance sensors are also common in automated guided vehicles used in factories and warehouses.

Collision avoidance sensors are usually mounted on the front and rear of the vehicle. Once an object is detected, the sensor triggers an audio or visual alarm, or may activate the vehicle’s brakes. All sensors except the GPS based devices operate on basic radar or sonar principles or echo ranging. A high frequency light, radio frequency, or audio frequency directional pulse is sent out by the ranger in the collision avoidance sensors. If an object is in the way of the pulse, it reflects part of the pulse energy back at the ranger where it is detected. In the case of the laser, the beam is always on and the detector in the CAS detects any of the laser light reflected back. The difference in time from when the detection pulse was sent out to the arrival of the reflected wave is then multiplied by the speed of the wave to calculate the range.

Some of the factors that are boosting the market for collision avoidance sensors are increased sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs), utility vehicles, and luxury high-end vehicles. Some of the major car manufacturers have already begun to integrate basic collision avoidance sensors into their mass-market product range. Modern and technological advancements in sensors are focused on building highly sophisticated devices and augmenting their performance using various components of the vehicle. Anti-collision systems enable automotive OEMs to integrate additional intelligence to accomplish the goal of developing an autonomous vehicle. The unmanned air vehicles being used by military and defense sectors are also adopting these sensors to avoid collisions. The factor hampering the market is the high cost related to these sensors. The opportunity for the market is automatic and driver less cars that are inline to be manufactured by various manufacturers.

The collision avoidance sensors market is segmented into three segments that are by technology, by application and by region. By technology the collision avoidance sensors market is segmented into ultrasound, millimeter wavelength radar, laser, LED sensors and GPS RF detection. In technology segment, the millimeter wavelength radar segment is expected to grow with the fastest rate. On the basis of applications the collision avoidance sensors market can be segmented into adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind spot detection (BSD), forward collision warning system (FCWS), lane departure warning system (LDWS), parking assistance and others. Radars are favored in the setup that need exact assurance of separation and area of any impediment. Cameras, both vision, and infrared have a shorter field of view than radars however help in recognizing the sort of impediment.

In the region wise study, the global collision avoidance sensors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific which comprises Japan, China, India, Australia and other rising economies captured significant market share followed by North America and Europe in 2016. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. Japan represents huge potential for the collision avoidance sensors with the new technological advancements and huge automobile production facilities in the country. The region’s dominance is attributed to increasing production of motor vehicles in countries such as Germany in Europe and U.S. in North America.

