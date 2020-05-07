Automotive Tooling (Molds) and Castings: Die Cast Tooling , Design , Manufacturing Global Market Analysis 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Automotive Tooling and Castings Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Automotive Tooling (Molds) is the molds used for automotive components and parts manufacturing.

China and Europe is now the major consumption regions of Automotive Tooling (Molds), in the coming years there is an increasing demand for Automotive Tooling (Molds) in the regions of China and other developing countries are expected to drive the market for more advanced Automotive Tooling (Molds).

Globally, the Automotive Tooling (Molds) industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Automotive Tooling (Molds) is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Toyota, Yanfeng Visteon, Simoldes, Yifeng, Himile, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Automotive Tooling (Molds) and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 26.93% consumption market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Automotive Tooling (Molds) industry because of their market share and technology status of Automotive Tooling (Molds).

Global Automotive Tooling and Castings market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Tooling and Castings.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Tooling and Castings market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive Tooling and Castings production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Tooling and Castings in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Toyota, Yanfeng Visteon, etc.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Toyota

Yanfeng Visteon

Simoldes

Yifeng

Himile

FUJI

TQM

Schafer Group

Botou Xingda

Shandong Wantong

Y-Tec

Ogihara

FOBOHA

Greatoo Intelligent

Rayhoo

SSDT

HLGY

Chengfei Jicheng

Tatematsu-mould

Weba

ACMA

Changzhou Huawei

Lucky Harvest

Weber Manufacturing



Automotive Tooling and Castings Breakdown Data by Type

Stamping Dies

Casting

Plastic

Others



Automotive Tooling and Castings Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Automotive Tooling and Castings Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Tooling and Castings status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Tooling and Castings manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

