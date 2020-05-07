Disaster Recovery Services Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2024
Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
Disaster recovery (DR) is an area of security planning that aims to protect an organization from the effects of significant negative events. DR allows an organization to maintain or quickly resume mission-critical functions following a disaster.
In 2018, the global Disaster Recovery Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Disaster Recovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Recovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Zerto
Arcserve
Carbonite
Plan B
Quorum
Zetta
Datto, Inc
IBM
Acronis International GmbH
Iron Mountain Incorporated
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3928339-global-disaster-recovery-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Industrial
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Disaster Recovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Disaster Recovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Disaster Recovery Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3928339-global-disaster-recovery-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Disaster Recovery Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Disaster Recovery Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Industrial
1.5.4 Government
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Disaster Recovery Services Market Size
2.2 Disaster Recovery Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Disaster Recovery Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Disaster Recovery Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.2 Zerto
12.2.1 Zerto Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction
12.2.4 Zerto Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Zerto Recent Development
12.3 Arcserve
12.3.1 Arcserve Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction
12.3.4 Arcserve Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Arcserve Recent Development
12.4 Carbonite
12.4.1 Carbonite Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction
12.4.4 Carbonite Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Carbonite Recent Development
12.5 Plan B
12.5.1 Plan B Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction
12.5.4 Plan B Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Plan B Recent Development
12.6 Quorum
12.6.1 Quorum Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction
12.6.4 Quorum Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Quorum Recent Development
12.7 Zetta
12.7.1 Zetta Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction
12.7.4 Zetta Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Zetta Recent Development
12.8 Datto, Inc
12.8.1 Datto, Inc Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction
12.8.4 Datto, Inc Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Datto, Inc Recent Development
12.9 IBM
12.9.1 IBM Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction
12.9.4 IBM Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 IBM Recent Development
12.10 Acronis International GmbH
12.10.1 Acronis International GmbH Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction
12.10.4 Acronis International GmbH Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Acronis International GmbH Recent Development
12.11 Iron Mountain Incorporated
Continued….
Contact Info:
Name: NORAH TRENT
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune – 411028
Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3928339-global-disaster-recovery-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/disaster-recovery-services-global-market-2019-industry-analysis-growth-trends-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2024/504232
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 504232