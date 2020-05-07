E-Book Reader Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2020

An introduction to the global e-book reader market

An e-book reader is a portable electronic device for reading digital books and periodicals, also known as an electronic book reader. The e-book reader is normally designed to operate for long hours by consuming minimal power. Most e-book readers rely on the e-ink technology for their displays. E-book readers have lots of advantages like portability, capacity, foreign language learning, better reading and free e-books. Demand for e-book reader is expected to be supported by an increasing adaptation of online content into the educational curriculum, increasing adoption of e-books, growing e-learning market and increasing availability of free e-books on the internet. However, in terms of market revenue growth, the global e-book reader market is anticipated to witness low revenue growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablets.

Opportunities for e-book reader manufacturers will come from the e-learning sector

The global e-learning market is currently on an upswing and is witnessing a boom in revenue growth owing to its great market potential as the next generation education system. The global education sector is experiencing a shift in e-learning models fueled by the exploding demand for connected devices and digital education across the world. The global e-learning market stood at a market valuation of US$ 166.5 Billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow to US$ 255 Billion by the end of 2017. Digital advancements in the education sector – more specifically pertaining to e-learning – is expected to alter the personal learning experience of students and other end users and is anticipated to provide lucrative business opportunities for e-book reader manufacturers.

Revenue share of the e-book reader market anticipated to increase in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years

Currently, the North America region accounts for a comparatively higher revenue share in the global e-book reader market. However, by the end of the forecast period in 2020, Asia Pacific is expected to oust North America from the first position in the global e-book reader market in terms of value share. The North America e-book reader market is estimated to hold just under 32% value share by the end of 2017 – this is however projected to decrease to just under 26% by the end of 2020 – depicting a loss of 60 basis points in 2020 over 2017. The Asia Pacific e-book reader market – estimated to account for a market value share of about 27% by the end of 2017 – will experience an increase in market share to the tune of a whopping 310 basis points to hold a market share of about 30% by the end of the forecast period in 2020. North America is expected to register negative Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the period of forecast. The Asia Pacific e-book reader market is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the period of assessment.

Opportunity assessment in the global e-book reader market and differentiating strategies for key manufacturers of e-book readers

Of the regional markets, APEJ and North America were the dominant markets in 2016 in terms of revenue sales in the global e-book reader market. In the coming years, countries in the MEA region are expected to be the key markets to watch out for in the global e-book reader market. Significant revenue growth potential exists in emerging markets and developing countries. Partnerships with other service providing companies and expanding the current product portfolio are expected to remain as key strategies of manufacturers operating in the global e-book reader market to facilitate their sales growth. Long-term technology partnerships with business partners will help increase business revenue and new innovation strategy, thereby enabling e-book reader vendors to reach new potential markets.