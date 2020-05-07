Electric Sport Utility Vehicle Market Challenges, Key Players, Trends and Forecast to 2023

The Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV) Market is expected to witness ~10% CAGR during the period, 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

Electric Sports Utility Vehicles (E-SUVs), are considered as alternatives of internal combustion engine (ICE) SUVs. E-SUVs are characterized by higher efficiency and lower emission of harmful gases, thus helping maintain environmental balance. These SUVs have received an over-whelming response from the developed markets, especially in the U.S., UK and Germany.

Rising level of stringency in terms of environmental regulations and growing awareness regarding environmental degradation among the masses are expected to play key roles in the growth of this market over the forecast period. Besides, attractive incentives by governing bodies such as free parking and charging batteries along with discounts, have also had a major impact on the growth of the market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (E-SUV) Market include Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Tesla, Inc. (U.S.), BMW Group (Germany), Jaguar Land Rover (UK), Audi AG (Germany), Porsche AG (Germany), Volvo Car (Sweden), The Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan), and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Market Research Analysis

The global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV) market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan and South Korea, are major consumers and producers of SUVs in this regions. Similarly, these countries are also expected to dominate the Asia Pacific eSUV market over the forecast period.

The European market was dominated by developed countries such as UK, germany and France. This region has a well-established infrastructure in place for electric vehicles, which has made it easier for consumers to switch from ICE vehicles to electric vehicles. Smaller countries in this region such as Norway and Ireland are known for a high penetration of electric vehicles.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV) Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV) Market by drive train, seater type, and region.

By Drive Train

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

By Seater Type

5-Seater

7-Seater

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope Of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Model

3. Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continue…

