Fashion and Apparels Print Label Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

Global Fashion and Apparels Print Label Industry

A label (as distinct from signage) is a piece of paper, plastic film, cloth, metal, or other material affixed to a container or product, on which is written or printed information or symbols about the product or item. A laundry symbol, also called a care symbol, is a pictogram which represents a method of washing, for example drying, dry-cleaning and ironing clothing. Such symbols are written on labels, known as care labels or care tags, attached to clothing to indicate how a particular item should best be cleaned. Standard symbols for these care labels differ by region. In some standards, pictograms coexist with or are complemented by written instructions.

China is the largest supplier of fashion and apparels print label, with a production market share nearly 30.25% in 2017. India and Southeast Asia are enjoying a high growth rate from 2013 to 2018.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.20% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 15.87%.

The global Fashion and Apparels Print Label market is valued at 1970 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3460 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fashion and Apparels Print Label market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Fashion and Apparels Print Label in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fashion and Apparels Print Label in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fashion and Apparels Print Label market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fashion and Apparels Print Label market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Avery Dennison

CCL Industries

Trimco International

NATco

ITL Group

SML Group

CADICA GROUP

Hang Sang (Siu Po)

Finotex

Jointak

r-pac

Label Solutions Bangladesh

Arrow Textiles Limited

BCI

LABEL PARTNERS

Elite Labels

WCL

Apparel Label

QIHE

Gang Apparel Accessories

Market size by Product

Woven Labels

Printed Labels

Hang Tags

Care Labels

Other

Market size by End User

Women’s Clothing

Men’s Clothing

Children’s Clothing

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Fashion and Apparels Print Label market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fashion and Apparels Print Label market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fashion and Apparels Print Label companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Fashion and Apparels Print Label submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fashion and Apparels Print Label Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fashion and Apparels Print Label Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Woven Labels

1.4.3 Printed Labels

1.4.4 Hang Tags

1.4.5 Care Labels

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Fashion and Apparels Print Label Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Women’s Clothing

1.5.3 Men’s Clothing

1.5.4 Children’s Clothing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fashion and Apparels Print Label Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fashion and Apparels Print Label Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Fashion and Apparels Print Label Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Fashion and Apparels Print Label Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Fashion and Apparels Print Label Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fashion and Apparels Print Label Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fashion and Apparels Print Label Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Fashion and Apparels Print Label Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Fashion and Apparels Print Label Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Fashion and Apparels Print Label Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fashion and Apparels Print Label Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fashion and Apparels Print Label Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fashion and Apparels Print Label Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales by Product

4.2 Global Fashion and Apparels Print Label Revenue by Product

4.3 Fashion and Apparels Print Label Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Fashion and Apparels Print Label Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Fashion and Apparels Print Label by Countries

6.1.1 North America Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Fashion and Apparels Print Label Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Fashion and Apparels Print Label by Product

6.3 North America Fashion and Apparels Print Label by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fashion and Apparels Print Label by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Fashion and Apparels Print Label Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Fashion and Apparels Print Label by Product

7.3 Europe Fashion and Apparels Print Label by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Fashion and Apparels Print Label by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fashion and Apparels Print Label Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Fashion and Apparels Print Label by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Fashion and Apparels Print Label by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Fashion and Apparels Print Label by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Fashion and Apparels Print Label Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Fashion and Apparels Print Label by Product

9.3 Central & South America Fashion and Apparels Print Label by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Fashion and Apparels Print Label by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fashion and Apparels Print Label Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Fashion and Apparels Print Label by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Fashion and Apparels Print Label by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Avery Dennison

11.1.1 Avery Dennison Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Avery Dennison Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Avery Dennison Fashion and Apparels Print Label Products Offered

11.1.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

11.2 CCL Industries

11.2.1 CCL Industries Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 CCL Industries Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 CCL Industries Fashion and Apparels Print Label Products Offered

11.2.5 CCL Industries Recent Development

11.3 Trimco International

11.3.1 Trimco International Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Trimco International Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Trimco International Fashion and Apparels Print Label Products Offered

11.3.5 Trimco International Recent Development

11.4 NATco

11.4.1 NATco Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 NATco Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 NATco Fashion and Apparels Print Label Products Offered

11.4.5 NATco Recent Development

11.5 ITL Group

11.5.1 ITL Group Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 ITL Group Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 ITL Group Fashion and Apparels Print Label Products Offered

11.5.5 ITL Group Recent Development

11.6 SML Group

11.6.1 SML Group Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 SML Group Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 SML Group Fashion and Apparels Print Label Products Offered

11.6.5 SML Group Recent Development

11.7 CADICA GROUP

11.7.1 CADICA GROUP Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 CADICA GROUP Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 CADICA GROUP Fashion and Apparels Print Label Products Offered

11.7.5 CADICA GROUP Recent Development

11.8 Hang Sang (Siu Po)

11.8.1 Hang Sang (Siu Po) Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Hang Sang (Siu Po) Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Hang Sang (Siu Po) Fashion and Apparels Print Label Products Offered

11.8.5 Hang Sang (Siu Po) Recent Development

11.9 Finotex

11.9.1 Finotex Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Finotex Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Finotex Fashion and Apparels Print Label Products Offered

11.9.5 Finotex Recent Development

11.10 Jointak

11.10.1 Jointak Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Jointak Fashion and Apparels Print Label Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Jointak Fashion and Apparels Print Label Products Offered

11.10.5 Jointak Recent Development

11.11 r-pac

11.12 Label Solutions Bangladesh

11.13 Arrow Textiles Limited

11.14 BCI

11.15 LABEL PARTNERS

11.16 Elite Labels

11.17 WCL

11.18 Apparel Label

11.19 QIHE

11.20 Gang Apparel Accessories

Continued….

