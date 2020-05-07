Field Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The global Field Management Software Market is closely assessed in the publication using in-depth verifiable projections, historical data, and qualitative insights. With the help of proven assumptions and research methodologies, the analysts have derived the projections featured in the publication. For every aspect of the market, the publication serves as a great repository of information, data, and critical analysis. It could be said that the publication is a fine source of stakeholder and value chain analysis, technological breakthroughs observed in the Field Management Software Market, and current and future challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Increasing interest on mobility solutions to streamlining field operations is the key factor contributes the growth of global field service management (FSM) market. Field service management (FSM) is a system which enable coordination field operations through a mobile devices. Field service management (FSM) helps organizations to optimize its field service operations with higher levels of profitability and customer satisfaction. Field service management (FSM) is an effective tool which integrates billing, accounting, distribution, and service processes, which helps organizations to achieve maximum efficiency in their field services. Field service management (FSM) solution, offers various advantages including real-time communication of work orders & status, work tracking and customer information and service history. Field service management (FSM) gaining traction across various originations, particularly with practice of delivering field service through contractors and third-party agents.

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Market Dynamics

Expanding wireless communication network infrastructure, growing preference enterprise mobility solutions across various industries, and rising importance for transparency in field operations, are the key driving factors propel the growth of global field service management (FSM) market. At the enterprise level, increasing focus on improving field service productivity by automating field service processes, growing preference to eliminate paper-based processes in field service operations, and continuous focus on integrating technicians, customers, and technology to increase business productivity, are the prominent factors accelerates the growth of global field service management (FSM) market. At the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) level, growing trend on outsourcing field services operations and availability of software as a service (SaaS) subscription based field service management (FSM) solutions, are the factors expected to fuel the growth global field service management (FSM) market. However, complexity related to migrating to field service management (FSM) system, high implementation cost, and lack of awareness about the potential benefits of field service management (FSM) solutions, are the key factors identified as restraints expected to deter the growth of global field service management (FSM) market.

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Segmentation

The global field service management (FSM) market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, end-user type, industry vertical and by region. On the basis of deployment type, the global field service management (FSM) market can segmented into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of end-user type, the global field service management (FSM) market can segmented into large enterprise and small and medium enterprise (SME). On the basis industry vertical, the global field service management (FSM) market can segmented into manufacturing, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, retail, energy and utilities and others. Regionally, the global field service management (FSM) market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Regional Outlook

North America field service management (FSM) market is expected to dominate the market, due increasing preference for enterprise mobility solutions and continuous focus to streamline field service operations. Asia Pacific field service management (FSM) market is identified as the fastest growing market, due to rapid urbanization and expanding contract based service operations across various sectors.

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent vendors in the global field service management (FSM) market, includes Microsoft , SAP, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle, ServiceMax (GE Digital), Trimble Inc., IFS, ServicePower, ServiceNow, and Acumatica, Inc.

