Food Transportation Market: Schneider National, APL Logistics, Alliance Shippers

The Food industry uses logistics for the complete management of the way resources are acquired, stored, and moved to locations where they are required. The use of logistics helps the Food industry to have a continuous supply of durable and non-durable goods from various prominent suppliers and distributors across different locations. Amongst these, North America currently dominates the food logistics market.

In 2018, the global Food Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Food Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AmeriCold Logistics

CH Robinson Worldwide

DB Schenker Rail Deutschland

Schneider National

APL Logistics

Allen Lund Company

Alliance Shippers

U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Bender Group

Nippon Express H & M Bay

Kenco Logistics Services

Matson Logistics

Total Quality Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

DSC Logistics

Distribution Technology

Port Jersey Logistics

Trinity Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Roadways

Railways

Seaways

Airways

Market segment by Application, split into

Food Processing Industry

Logistics Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

