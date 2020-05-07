Global Aerospace Materials Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Aerospace Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Advances in technology and increasing availability of raw materials have been a potentially robust force in the rapid evolution of the aerospace materials market. Once a niche market, the demand has seen vast latent potential driven by growing applications requirements particularly relating to their machining, reliability, and fatigue-resistance. Growth has also been stirred the constant flux of an array of promising materials in aerospace manufacturing, with North America and Europe being prominent markets. By 2025, the opportunities will swell to US$11.5 bn.

This report studies the Aerospace Materials market, Aerospace materials are materials, frequently metal alloys, that have either been developed for, or have come to prominence through, their use for aerospace purposes.

These uses often require exceptional performance, strength or heat resistance, even at the cost of considerable expense in their production or machining. Others are chosen for their long-term reliability in this safety-conscious field, particularly for their resistance to fatigue.

The aerospace materials market is unconcentrated. For the past 20 years, aerospace materials has been a niche market, and advanced technology and sufficient raw material supply is vital in this industry. Consequently, only limited companies are able to produce aerospace materials in their own land. Regionally, North America is the biggest consumption region of aerospace materials, about 38.94% of the global aerospace materials consumption, and the market share of Europe is also considerable. Consumption in China is more separated, but in fast development.

The global consumption of aerospace materials has reached 681.5 K MT in 2016, with annual increase more than 1.3% for the past five years.

Comparative, the development in China is little faster. The production structure in China is in low end industry compared with developed countries. It is estimated that the market in China would be promising due to rigid demand in local industry. Generally, Precision Castparts Corporation dominates the high end market of aerospace materials, with several competitive players like Alcoa, Rio Tinto Alcan, Kaiser Aluminum, Aleris, Rusal, ATI Metals,Toray Industries.

The import and export percent of this industry is high. North America and Europe are the main regions that export aerospace materials, with China the main import region. Technology is a vital factor in aerospace materials industry. The import and export of aerospace materials is limited the numbers.

Global Aerospace Materials market size will increase to 11500 Million US$ by 2025, from 10200 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aerospace Materials.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Aerospace Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Aerospace Materials in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Alcoa

Rio Tinto Alcan

Kaiser Aluminum

Aleris

Rusal

Constellium

AMI Metals

Arcelor Mittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nucor Corporation

Baosteel Group

Thyssenkrupp Aerospace

Kobe Steel

Materion

VSMPO-AVISMA

Aerospace Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Aluminium Alloys

Steel Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Super Alloys

Composite Materials

Others

Aerospace Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

