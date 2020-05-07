Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Substantial avenues in the biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) films come from recently emerging applications in food packaging. Considerable uptake of biaxially oriented polyamide films in the packaging of electronics and pharmaceuticals has augmented the prospects. Clocking a CAGR of 2.8% during 2018–2025, the BOPA films market is expected to attain three-fourth of a billion dollars in revenues by the period end. Producers expanding their capacities especially in China will be opening vast opportunities in not-so-distant future.

Here, you can avail Sample PDF pages for this report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1914667

Biaxially Oriented Nylon film, also known as BOPA film, is made of polyamide resin, which can be used for a wide range of applications especially where high barrier requirements to gas, fat and transmission of aroma are necessary.

BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging.

Referring to the concrete application, food industry has the largest market share, which accounted for 76.12% share in 2017. BOPA film can also be used in the household products packaging, the second largest consumption filed with the share of 16.26%.

China and Japan are the major production bases of BOPA film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of BOPA film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market size will increase to 1740 Million US$ by 2025, from 1400 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Green Seal Holding

Unitike

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Kolon

DOMO Chemicals

Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry

Biaxis

AdvanSix

A.J. Plast

Toyobo

Hyosung

Mf-Folien

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1914667

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Breakdown Data by Type

Sequential Stretching Type

Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Breakdown Data by Application

Food Industry

Household Products

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Other

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in