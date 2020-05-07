Global Contract Manufacturing Services Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025
A contract manufacturer (“CM”) is a manufacturer that contracts with a firm for components or products. It is a form of outsourcing. A contract manufacturer performing packaging operations is called copacker or a contract packager.
In a contract manufacturing business model, the hirin g firm approaches the contract manufacturer with a design or formula. The contract manufacturer will quote the parts based on processes, labor, tooling, and material costs. Typically a hiring firm will request quotes from multiple CMs. After the bidding process is complete, the hiring firm will select a source, and then, for the agreed-upon price, the CM acts as the hiring firm’s factory, producing and shipping units of the design on behalf of the hiring firm.
This report focuses on the global Contract Manufacturing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Coghlin Companies
Foxconn
FLEX
Jabil Circuit, Inc.
Sanmina-SCI
Venture Corporation
Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Altadox, Inc.
Celestica, Inc.
Compal Electronics, Inc.
Creating Technologies LP
Plexus Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Automotive
Industrial
Aerospace & Defense
IT & Telecom
Power & Energy
Consumer Electronics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Contract Manufacturing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Contract Manufacturing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contract Manufacturing Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
