Global Copier Paper Market Future Opportunities, Revenue Growth, Pricing And Profitability 2018-2028

In this report, FMI offers a 9-year forecast of the global copier paper market between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the copier paper market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 1.2%. The study reveals the market dynamics in six geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current copier paper market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Report Description

This FMI report studies the global copier paper market for the period 20182027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global copier paper market that gradually help transform global businesses.

The copier paper market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the production of copier paper, in all the six key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the copier paper market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the copier paper market have been provided in the context of regional markets. The segmentation of copier paper has been done after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The copier paper market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the copier paper market. Secondary sources for data on copier paper trade include Factiva, various paper associations, as well as company annual reports & publications. Detailed trade data has been provided to assess the global copier paper market supply/demand scenario.

The global copier paper market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a thorough definition of copier paper and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of copier paper as a product, and the impact of its market growth on the industry.

A porters analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the copier paper market. Porters analysis for the global copier paper market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global copier paper market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the copier paper market.

The thickness considered in the copier paper market study includes up to 50 GSM, 50-80 GSM, 80-110 GSM, and 11-130 GSM. Of these, the 50-80 GSM copier paper segment accounts for the major share of the global copier paper market.

On the basis of paper size, the copier paper market has been segmented into A/4, A/3, A/5, and other sizes. Of these, the A/4 paper segment is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the global copier paper market.

The material type considered in the copier paper market study includes virgin and recycled. Of these, the virgin copier paper segment accounts for the major share of the global copier paper market.

On the basis of end use, the global copier paper market has been segmented into commercial and consumer. The commercial segment in the global copier paper market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the copier paper market by region and provides the market outlook for 20182027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional copier paper market for 20182027. The next section of the report highlights the copier paper market by region and provides the market outlook for 20182027. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the copier paper market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional copier paper market for 20182027.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of copier paper and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the copier paper market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis on how the copier paper market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, downstream industry demand for copier paper, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the copier paper market, and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of copier paper globally, in the final section of the report, a dashboard view of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total copier paper market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the copier paper market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the copier paper market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the copier paper market.

The key manufacturers in the copier paper market profiled in this report include International Paper Company, North Pacific Paper Company, South Coast Paper LLC, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Domtar Corporation, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Mondi Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Oji Holdings Corporation, Lisgop Sikar L’td., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Sappi Limited, Metsa Board Corporation, Daio Paper Corporation, Pratt Industries, Inc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Packging Corporation of America (Boise Paper), and Rolland Enterprises Inc. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global copier paper market during 2018-27.

Key Segments Covered in the Copier Paper Market

By Thickness

Up to 50 GSM

50 GSM to 80 GSM

80 GSM to 110 GSM

110 GSM to 130 GSM

By Paper Size

A/4 Copier Paper

A/3 Copier Paper

A/5 Copier Paper

Other Sizes (A/0, A/1, A/2, etc.)

By Material Type

Virgin

Recycled

By End Use

Commercial

Consumer

Key Regions Covered in the Copier Paper Market

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN Countries

AUS & NZ

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Northern Africa

Rest of MEA

