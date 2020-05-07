Global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2025
ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.
In gas injected enhanced oil recovery, gases such as COZ hydrocarbon gas, or nitrogen are introduced into the injection well. These miscible gases mix with crude oil and reduce the viscosity and interfacial tension between oil and rocks.
The onshore segment accounted for the largest share of the gas injected enhanced oil recovery market during 2017. According to this enhanced oil recovery market research report, the segment will account for the maximum increase in the enhanced oil recovery market size throughout the forecast period.
Request For sample Copy of this research to evaluate more: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2333968
The Americas accounted for the maximum growth of this enhanced oil recovery market during 2017. With the increasing production of shale oil and gas in the US, this region will account for the maximum demand for gas injected enhanced oil recovery applications during the forecast period as well.
In 2018, the global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BP
Chevron
Exxon Mobil
Halliburton
Royal Dutch Shell
Schlumberger
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
PJSC Lukoil Oil Company
Praxair Technology
Petroleo Brasileiro
Cenovus Energy
For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2333968
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CO2/N2 Gas Injection
CO2/CH4 Gas Injection
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com