Global Helpdesk Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
In this report, the Global Helpdesk Automation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Helpdesk Automation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Helpdesk Automation market, analyzes and researches the Helpdesk Automation development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
BMC Software
CA Technologies
HP Enterprise Services
LANDESK
ServiceNow
Atlassian
Axios Systems
Cherwell Software
Freshdesk
Happyfox
Heat Software
Kayako
NTR Global
Resolve Systems
Sunrise Software
SunView Software
Vision Helpdesk
Vorex
Zendesk
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Helpdesk Automation can be split into
Incident Management Systems
Self-service Password Reset
Knowledge Base
Incident Management Portal
Automated Diagnostics
Market segment by Application, Helpdesk Automation can be split into
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Government and Education
Healthcare
Manufacturing and Automotive
Retail
Others
