Global Low Iron Glass Key Market Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Low Iron Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Low iron glass is characterized by ultra-clarity has been utilized in wide range of architectural applications notably in residential and commercial buildings. Manufacturers compensate their high cost with their unparalleled functional and aesthetic values. Considerable potential in the low iron glass market has come from the demand for high-clarity in concentrated solar power systems, which will help the opportunities to rise at promising CAGR of 5.9% during 2018–2025.

Low-iron glass is a type of high-clarity glass that is made from silica with very low amounts of iron. This low level of iron removes the greenish-blue tint that can be seen especially on larger and thicker sizes of glass. Low-iron glass is used for Architectures, display cases, some Furniture, and other applications where clarity is desired.

Low iron glass can be used in many fields, including photovoltaic, furniture, architecture and others. In Europe and North America, low iron glass is wildly used in furniture and architecture fields. Globally, photovoltaic consumed 846.96 K MT of low iron glass in 2017. Furniture and architecture separately consumed 780.94 KMT and 645.27 K MT in 2017.

Low iron glass manufacturers are distributed all over the world. Global major suppliers include, Vitro Glass, Guardian Glass, Saint-Gobain, Pilkington, Euroglas, Asahi Glass, Jinjing Glass, Yaohua Pilkington, CSG Holding, Taiwan Glass, Xinyi Glass and Ancai Hi-tech etc. Vitro Glass is market leader in this industry. In 2017, Vitro Glass sales amount share is 10.63%.

Geography, low iron glass market is mainly concentrated in Europe, North America and China. Driven by photovoltaic industry and real estate industry, China is the largest consumption region with consumption share of 34.17% in 2017.

Global Low Iron Glass market size will increase to 3310 Million US$ by 2025, from 2090 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Low Iron Glass.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Low Iron Glass capacity, production, value, price and market share of Low Iron Glass in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Vitro Glass

Guardian Glass

Saint-Gobain

Pilkington

Euroglas

Asahi Glass

Jinjing Glass

Yaohua Pilkington

CSG Holding

Taiwan Glass

Xinyi Glass

Ancai Hi-tech

Low Iron Glass Breakdown Data by Type

Float Glass

Rolled Glass

Low Iron Glass Breakdown Data by Application

Photovoltaic

Furniture

Architecture

Other

Low Iron Glass Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

