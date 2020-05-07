Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The growth of microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market is anticipated to remain promising in the upcoming years, due to the staggering rise in obese population worldwide. MCC is gaining traction as a fat substitute, stabilizer, and emulsifier in canned meat, ice cream, and frozen food items. This is attributable to its excellent water retention and calorie reduction properties. Food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical are some varied end-use industries of microcrystalline cellulose. The market is anticipated to expand at a 3.6% CAGR during the assessment period of 2018-2025.

Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is an odorless, tasteless, porous white powder derived from wood pulp or refined cotton. With a wide range of chemical, technical, and economic benefits, MCC is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry, food industry etc.

The global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) market was 960 million US$ in 2017 and is expected to 1270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2018 and 2025.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

FMC

JRS

Mingtai

Asahi Kasei

Accent Microcell

Wei Ming Pharmaceutical

Juku Orchem Private Limited

BLANVER

Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical

Linghu Xinwang Chemical

Shandong Guangda

Huzhou Zhanwang Pharmaceutical

Jining Six Best Excipients

Aoda Pharmaceutical

QuFuShi Medical

Ahua Pharmaceutical

Qufu Tianli

Xinda biotchnology

Rutocel

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Breakdown Data by Type

Wood Pulp Based

Refined Cotton Based

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Other

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

