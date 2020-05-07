Global Oat Drinks Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast 2018-2028

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Oat Drinks Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

A study on oat drinks, which offers an analysis and forecast of the oat drinks market, in its publication titled, Oat Drinks Market: Global Industry Analysis 20132017 and Opportunity Assessment 20182027. This report on the oat drinks market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of oat drinks over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equips readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the oat drinks market. The report on the oat drinks market also covers the analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The oat drinks market report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2028 in terms of volume in liters and revenue in US$.

Download Free Research Study with Latest Advancements & Application @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2165879

An oat drink, commonly known as oat milk, is a kind of plant-based beverage that is based solely on oats, besides flavours and additives. To those participating in todays restrictive diet culture, the lack of dairy, nuts, or soy in oat drinks is a plus. Plant-based drinks have already seen a resurgence in the market in the U.S. and Europe, with drinks based on soy, rice, nuts (almond, cashew, etc.) and others being healthy and offering functional benefits. Oat drinks are no less, and in-fact are a better alternative for gluten or nut allergic consumers among lactose-intolerants. Oat drinks contain B vitamins – thiamin and folate, minerals – magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, zinc, copper, and other vitamins and minerals in trace amounts. The higher protein and fiber content, thicker consistency, and creamier texture of oat drinks makes it different from the rest of the nut milk products available in the market. The rising demand for healthy and nutritious functional drinks is one of the key factors that is driving growth of the oat drinks market. To attract a larger consumer base, companies are adopting strategies that include creative and innovative packaging of oat drinks, introduction of new flavorful versions of oat drinks, and promotion of organic certified oat drinks. The increased popularity of oat drinks is also driving the entry of new big players such as PepsiCo-owned Quaker Oats Company, Inc. in the oat drinks market. The company is reported to be launching its oat drink-based set of products in early 2019. Such new strategies, introductions, and expansions are enhancing the growth of the oat drinks market, and increasing the global consumption of oat drinks.

This report on the oat drinks market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the oat drinks market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the oat drinks market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on the oat drinks market background presents the evolution of oat drinks, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita oat drinks consumption, including an assessment of the oat drink supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the oat drinks market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the oat drinks market also includes a chapter on the pricing analysis of oat drinks, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global oat drinks market, covering detailed information based on type, nature, flavor and packaging. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the oat drinks market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the oat drinks market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the oat drinks market report include Drinks Brokers Ltd, Alpro Com. VA, Oatly AB, Quaker Oats Company Inc. Rude Health, Pureharvest, Kaslink Foods Oy Ltd, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., LTD., Riso Scotti, Darkoff, Valsoia S.p.A, Isola Bio, BJORG, NUTRIOPS, SL, F&N Magnolia, Earths Own Food Company Inc., Happy Planet Foods, Inc., and Plenish.

To develop the market estimates for oat drinks, the overall production of oat drinks in different regions and countries has been taken into account, which is followed by tracking the trade of oat drinks and imports by major consuming countries. This is then cross-referenced by understanding the average per capita consumption of oat drinks in different forms for top countries, globally. The prices of oat drinks have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country-level.

Our team of analysts review and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to FMI is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which is then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by FMI analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with FMIs reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the oat drinks market.

Contact For Any Query or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2165879

Global Oat Drinks Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Type

Regular/Full Fat

Reduced Fat

Analysis by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Analysis by Flavor

Natural /Unflavored

Flavored

Fruit

Chocolate

Vanilla

Others

Analysis by Packaging

Aseptic Cartons

Bottles

Others

Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/