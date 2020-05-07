Global Orthodontic Brackets Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

Orthodontic brackets are the elements in the orthodontic appliances which provides the means to transfer the force applied by the activated archwire to the tooth. These are used for dental correction and improving overall dental health. With the improvement in healthcare facilities, clinicians have considered how bracket design can achieve the treatment objective. Orthodontic brackets available in the market are made with different material type such as metals, ceramic, plastic or combination materials. These materials are nontoxic, resistant to corrosion and aesthetic. Most of the currently used brackets are metallic because of less expensive version and is regarded as the fastest way of moving teeth into ideal location. Ceramic orthodontic brackets have the same color as the texture of teeth. These brackets also vary by shape & size and also can be custom manufactured. Self-ligating brackets are also gaining much importance these days in the orthodontic brackets market. Through the combination of progressive technology, the newly manufactured products are launched with advanced materials with brilliant aesthetics, enhanced patients comfort coupled with small bracket design and enhanced durability.

Orthodontic Brackets market: Drivers & Restraints

Increasing awareness about the orthodontic procedures, rising dental problems, technological innovations in orthodontics, increasing dental cosmetics surgeries, dental tourism, increasing adoption rate of braces and favorable reimbursement scenario supports orthodontics market over the globe. Increasing demand of superior aesthetics during fixed appliance treatment, the use of aesthetic brackets has grown in popularity over recent years which however fuels the market for orthodontic brackets. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing new designs with advanced biomaterials coupled with embraced technology which supports the market growth and penetration of orthodontic bracket products in the untapped market. Technical limitations of the product, eating restrictions, high procedural cost, discomfort, pain and unavailability of healthcare facilities in certain geographies restraints the market growth for orthodontics bracket.

Orthodontic Brackets market: Segmentation

By Material Type:

Metallic Brackets

Aesthetic Brackets Plastic Ceramic

Combination

By Size Type:

Large

Mini

Ultramini

By Shape Type:

Wide

Round

By Ligation Type:

Conventional ligation

Self-ligating brackets

By End Users:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

There are continuous developments in the dentistry appliances with the goal of increasing longevity and integrity is likely to proliferate the market over the forecast period. Market players in the orthodontic brackets industry vary in different geographies with local players providing a stiff competition to the global companies. In the value chain, distributors and suppliers also players an important role along with manufacturers for the overall market growth of orthodontic brackets. High growth in the dental braces market will however directly impact the orthodontic brackets market. Network building with dentists and professionals in this procedures would be benefitting the product sales for the products.

Geographically, the market for Occupational Radiation Monitoring can be segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the global market for orthodontics brackets because of established healthcare facilities, good reimbursement scenario and high adoption rate. This is followed by the European market with high awareness about orthodontic treatment. Significant growth rate is observed in the Asia Pacific region because of increasing the procedural rate in orthodontics due to low price rate and improving healthcare infrastructure facilities as well as increasing disposable income over the region. Latin America followed by MEA has the least market share in the orthodontic brackets market because of less developed healthcare facilities and low historical procedure rates over the region.

Some major key players of Orthodontic Brackets market include 3M, Adenta GmBH, American Orthodontics, Forestadent Bernhard Forster GMBH, G&H Orthodontics, GC Orthodontics, ORJ USA, Tenco Orthodontic Products, Ortho Classic, CDB Corp., American Orthodontics etc.