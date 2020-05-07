Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market Trends & Forecast

Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market: Overview

The alarmingly rising shortage of water and additional water-related issues caused due to global warming and climate changes are creating major challenges for businesses and industries that require consistent supply of water for a number of operations. The issue of water scarcity is especially more daunting for water-intensive industries such as food and beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, metal and mining, and oil and gas and for their operations in drought-prone parts of the globe. Thus, companies operating in such industries are paying increased focus on implementing water recycling, reuse, and recovery strategies to mitigate the risks associated with especially pronounced impacts of unstable water supply and sudden water-scarcity on their productivity and everyday operations.

This report on the global wastewater recovery systems market covers factors such as major product and technological developments, key vendors, and the several factors affecting the overall development of the market. It gives an expansive account of the past and present state of the market with the help of detailed qualitative and quantitative data, and a forward looking perspective about the market’s growth prospects from 2016 through 2024.

Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market: Drivers

Implementation of wastewater recovery and water reuse mechanisms has steadily transformed into a global movement over the years. An increasingly more number of companies are adopting strict measures to reuse, recycle, and reduce water used across a number of processes. The availability of several effective methods of water recycling and recovery in the market is allowing companies to easily embrace this trend. Continued research in the field is leading to the development of more effective schemes and mechanisms for recycling wastewater.

In addition to the factor of water scarcity, the global market for wastewater recovery is also driven by corporate water recovery and usage reduction targets to conform to the several regulations laid by regional governments promoting reuse and recovery of water in the industrial sector. In some parts of the world, the high expenses required to purchase water sources or to discharge wastewater, which is typically based on the volume and load of pollutants in wastewater, also play a major role in adopting wastewater recovery measures.

Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market: Segmentation

The major end-users of a variety of wastewater recovery systems are industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, oil and gas, metal and mining, and food and beverages. Some of the major techniques utilized in the wastewater recovery area include reverse osmosis, membrane filtration, activated carbon, and media filtration. Reverse osmosis and membrane-based filtration technologies are currently amongst the most preferred wastewater recovery technologies in the market. Innovations and technological advancements are making these techniques even more effective, enabling as much as 90 percent recovery of water and decreasing the volumes of wastewater in many cases.

Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

The report examines the global wastewater recovery systems market for key regional markets such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The regulatory scenario in a region is an intrinsic part of the overall development of the wastewater treatment market. The report therefore studies in detail the regulatory environment prevalent in all of the regional markets and analyzes how it will impact the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Global Wastewater Recovery Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also presents insights into product and technological developments observed in the market in the past few years. Some of the major companies operating in the global wastewater recovery systems market are also profiled in the report, with details regarding their business profiles, revenues, finances, recent mergers and acquisitions, and other essential market-related facts included. Some of the major vendors in the market are Calgon Carbon Corporation, GE Water & Process Technologies, Siemens Water Technologies Corp., and Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

