Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Marked eco-friendliness and versatility of water-based polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) have opened them to various coating applications, such as leather and wood coatings. Garnering a CAGR of 7.6% during 2018–2025, the global market has witnessed vast appetite in developed markets, notably in Europe and North America. PUDs are fast emerging as potential alternative to solvent-based coatings in developing regions, such as in China.

For more info, get a Sample PDF with TOC: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1914651

Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersion is an aqueous polyurethane resin, aqueous urethane resin particles according to their shape, usually divided into an aqueous solution of PU, PU PU aqueous dispersions and aqueous emulsions three. The aqueous polyurethane resin application on the market today are basically PU aqueous dispersions and PU aqueous emulsion, the market is often known as the two types of water-based PU resin aqueous dispersion (PUD) or PU emulsion. Aqueous polyurethane is water instead of organic solvent as the dispersion medium novel polyurethane systems, also known as water-dispersible polyurethane, aqueous polyurethane or water-based polyurethane. Aqueous polyurethane water as solvent, non-polluting, safe, reliable, excellent mechanical properties, good compatibility, easy modification and so on.

The major production area are North America, Europe, China and Japan. Europe, North America and China are the largest consumer, almost 78.24% of total consumption in 2017.

Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions has a wide range of applications. Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions is used in Leather Coating, Wood Coatings, Paper, and Plastic Gloves.

In the past few years, the price of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions has a little change and we expect the price will slightly higher. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions.

Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market size will increase to 2330 Million US$ by 2025, from 1300 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions capacity, production, value, price and market share of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bayer

DSM

Chemtura

Lubrizol

BASF

Alberdingk Boley

Hauthaway

Stahl

Mitsui

UBE

DIC

Reichhold

Wanhua Chemical

Dow Chemical

SiwoChem

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1914651

Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Breakdown Data by Type

By Ion Type

Anionic PUDs

Cationic PUDs

Non-Ionic PUDs

By PUD Systems

Component Polyurethane

Two-component Polyurethane

Urethane-modified

Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Breakdown Data by Application

Leather Coating

Wood Coatings

Paper

Plastic Gloves

Others

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in