Glutathione Market Benefits, Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2025

With novel applications for therapeutics, along with conventional ones to prevent damage of important cellular components, glutathione continues to hold as a vital antioxidant as deemed.

Availability of glutathione naturally in plants, animals, and microorganisms fosters its adoption for proven benefits. Such applications of glutathione accounts for the growth of glutathione market predicted to rise at close to 11.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2027.

This report studies the global market size of Glutathione in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Glutathione in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Glutathione market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Glutathione is a very small protein composed of only three amino acids (Glutamate, Glycine, and Cysteine). It is an important antioxidant in plants, animals, fungi, and some bacteria and archaea, preventing damage to important cellular components caused by reactive oxygen species such as free radicals and peroxides. It is can be widely used in pharmaceutical, health products, cosmetic and food additives.

Glutathione is widely used in pharmaceutical, health products, cosmetic, food additives and others. In the pharmaceutical industry, Glutathione is mainly used for liver treatment. In China, Japan, Europe and other regions, many companies produce injections for liver disease. In the United States, there are many companies producing tablets as health products for liver disease.

In the skin care industry, Glutathione is also a very important raw material.

Although Glutathione is very expensive, but there are still many people willing to use this injections. In Japan, India, USA, parts of Europe, Glutathione injections are widely used in the skin care industry.

Raw materials of glutathione are sugar, yeast and ammonia, on the global market, supply of raw materials is very full, but the upstream raw material prices have reduced. In recent years, with the new business to enter the market and companies continue to expand production, product prices are constantly falling.

In 2017, the global Glutathione market size was 74 million US$ and is forecast to 81 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Glutathione market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Glutathione include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Glutathione include

Kyowa Hakko Bio

Shandong Jincheng

KOHJIN Life Sciences

Shenzhen GSH Bio-tech

Kaiping Biochemical Pharmaceutical

Gnosis SpA

Market Size Split by Type

Reduced Glutathione (GSH)

Oxidized Glutathione (GSSG)

Market Size Split by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Health Products

Cosmetics

Food

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Glutathione market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Glutathione market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Glutathione manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glutathione with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Glutathione submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

