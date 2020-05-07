Growing Need For Automation In The End-Of-Line Packaging Market To Ensure Increased Level Of Productivity

Transparency Market Research provides key insights on the end-of-line packaging market in the report, titled “Global End-of-Line Packaging Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027.” In terms of value, the global end-of-line packaging market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2027, owing to various factors. In this report TMR delivers detailed insights. The report includes a market research study on the global end-of-line packaging market, which includes trend analysis and market assessment of technologies such as automatic and semi-automatic.

Automatic end-of-line packaging machines are linked together with control systems to form a complete line of automation to manufacture products at a rate that allows these to sustain in the marketplace. Semi-automatic end-of-line packaging machines require operators to perform some functions. Semi-automatic end-of-line packaging machines are used to reduce production rates. Case erectors, palletizers, case packers, and stretch wrappers are available in the semi-automatic mode.

By function, the end-of-line packaging market is segmented as standalone and integrated. Standalone end-of-line packaging machines account for the highest share. Standalone are either automatic or semi-automatic machines, which form a packaging line without dependency on other machinery. New entrants in the market who want to conserve their cash flows usually opt for standalone end-of-line packaging machines. Integrated end-of-line packaging machinery forms a single packaging line, where all operations are linked with simulation software or control systems. An integrated end-of-line packaging system performs all operations such as palletizing, carton erecting, packing, sealing, stretch wrapping, and labeling.

Consumers in Europe look for more diverse choices in terms of price, convenience, and quality. The automated end-of-line packaging machinery industry in developed countries such as Italy, Germany, France, and U.K is matured, and is expected to witness low to moderate growth during the forecast period. The automated segment includes end-of-line packaging solutions used in packaging food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics & automotive. The automated end-of-line packaging segment is estimated to account for the highest market share in terms of both value and volume in 2027.

The Europe end-of-line packaging market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. There has been high demand for greater level of productivity, functionality, and safer handling. Automation within end-of-line packaging machineries can help cater to these burgeoning demands. Machine builders in Europe are incorporating automation to aid end users increase quantity by minimizing the degree of operability of end-of-line packaging machines and manual operation. The move from semi-automatic end-of-line packaging machines to fully-automated end-of-line packaging solutions means increased levels of automation such as machine vision, safety controls, and even remote monitoring. All these factors are expected to influence the demand for end-of-line packaging machineries in the European region.

The manufacturing industry in Asia has been rapidly upgrading due to industrialization and urbanization. This has attracted many manufacturers and brand owners to establish their market in the emerging countries of Asia such as India, Malaysia, and China. Companies from countries such as China, India, and Japan, are growing in key sectors pertaining to raw material extraction, manufacturing, and services. The China end-of-line packaging market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for quality products.

China has been the focal point for the production for electronics and high-volume food & pharmaceutical products segments. Major end-of-line packaging machine manufacturers and brand owners are looking to move their manufacturing sites to emerging locations due to raw material supply and cost optimization. Companies in Asia Pacific are engaged in providing end-of-line packaging and are focusing on packaging equipment which lowers footprint, costs, and labour. As of now, existing end-of-line packaging players are largely focused on increasing efficiency and only a handful of companies offer products with lowered required attributes. The Asia Pacific end-of-line packaging market signifies the highest CAGR in terms of value. The Asia Pacific end-of-line packaging market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Important companies operating in the global end-of-line packaging market are Bosch Packaging Technology Krones AG, Optima Packaging Group GmbH, Pro Mach Inc., Gebo Cermex, IMA S.p.A., Festo Corporation, Combi Packaging Systems LLC, DS Smith plc, and Schneider Packaging Equipment.