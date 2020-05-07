Hepatitis A Vaccine, Packaging Type: Box, for Clinical

Hepatitis A Vaccine Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Hepatitis A Vaccine industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Hepatitis A Vaccine market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1917805

This report studies the global market size of Hepatitis A Vaccine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hepatitis A Vaccine in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Hepatitis A Vaccine market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Hepatitis A vaccine is a vaccine which is against the hepatitis A virus. The Hepatitis A vaccine is available for long-term prevention of HAV infection, Minimum age for HAV vaccination is 1 year.

Two types of HAV vaccines are currently available internationally:

1. Formaldehyde-inactivated vaccines: Inactivated HAV vaccines are used in most countries. Monovalent inactivated HAV vaccines are available in paediatric dose (0.5 ml) for children aged 1 year to 15 years, and in adult dose (1 ml).

2. Live attenuated vaccines (based on H2 or LA-1 HAV strains): These vaccines are manufactured and used mainly in China and sporadically in the private sector in India.

The classification of Hepatitis A Vaccine includes Inactivated Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine, and the sales proportion of Inactivated Vaccine in 2017 is about 70.8%, and the proportion is increasing trend from 2013 to 2018.

Inactivated vaccines: Inactivated HAV vaccines are used in most countries. Monovalent inactivated HAV vaccines are available in paediatric dose (0.5 ml) for children aged 1 year to 15 years, and in adult dose (1 ml).

In 2017, the global Hepatitis A Vaccine market size was 650 million US$ and is forecast to 760 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hepatitis A Vaccine market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Hepatitis A Vaccine include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Hepatitis A Vaccine include

GSK

Merck

Sanofi

Sinovac

Zhejiang Pukang

Changchun Institute of Biological

Kaketsuken

IMBCA

ChangSheng

Convac

Market Size Split by Type

Inactivated Vaccine

Live Attenuated Vaccine



Market Size Split by Application

Government Institution

Private Sector

Other



Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam



The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Hepatitis A Vaccine market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hepatitis A Vaccine market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Hepatitis A Vaccine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hepatitis A Vaccine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Hepatitis A Vaccine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

