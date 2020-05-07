Intra-abdominal Infections Market: Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2025

The intra-abdominal infection (IAI) indicates inflammation of a single organ in the entire intra-abdominal area or peritonitis (inflammation of the abdominal lining). Major IAIs include intra-abdominal abscess, appendicitis, diverticulitis, diarrhea, food poisoning, and infection by Helicobacter pylori. Diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, and fever are common symptoms of IAI. It is believed that inflammation of intra-abdominal organs is caused by pathogenic microorganisms.

Intra-abdominal infections are predominantly polymicrobial in nature. These infections are primarily caused by H. pylori, Streptococcus, Enterococcus, E. coli, Pseudomonas, or Klebsiella. The intra-abdominal infection can be diagnosed through numerous diagnostic tests such as blood test, computed tomography, ultrasound, and X-ray of the abdominal region. A wide range of antibiotics are administered for the treatment of intra-abdominal infection.

According to recent studies conducted, the incidence rate of intra-abdominal infections in the U.S. is estimated to be nearly 3.5 million cases per year. It is the second most leading cause of death in intrinsic care units at health care facilities such as hospitals. In 2017, Ann Surg documented that 100 out of 100,000 persons are affected by appendicitis in North America, whereas 105–151 out of 100,000 new cases of appendicitis are reported in Europe. The number of reported cases of appendicitis in countries of Asia is higher.

Another journal ‘Gastroenterology’ has estimated that 4.4 billion cases of Helicobacter pylori are reported worldwide, wherein South America and Africa exhibit higher prevalence (almost 80%–90%). A joint study performed by the U.S. and Canada in 2011 stated that the U.S., Europe, and Australia showed higher prevalence of divertciluis although geographical variance is immense.

The global intra-abdominal infections market can be segmented based on disease indication, drug class, distribution channel, and region. Based on disease indication, the market has been classified into intra-abdominal abscess, appendicitis, diverticulitis, diarrhea, food poisoning, and infection by Helicobacter pylori. Based on drug class, the global intra-abdominal infection market has been divided into chloramphenicol, beta lactums, quinolones, aminoglycosides, and others. All these antibiotics are proved to be effective in treating intra-abdominal infections. Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce.

Increasing demand for quick and accurate non-surgical treatments and growing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases are major factors that boost the IAI market. Prevalence of diseases such as abscess, appendicitis, diverticulitis, and infection by Helicobacter pylori is of high concern for numerous developed and developing countries. Increasing awareness regarding the treatment procedure and rising health care expenditure are expected to be key factors responsible for growth of the global intra-abdominal infections market. A majority of these diseases have high prevalence in developing economies. Thus, the rise in demand for cost-effective and efficient treatment is expected to drive the global intra-abdominal infections market during the forecast period.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, most of the studies are funded by non-industrial organizations and performed by European organizations. For instance, Allecra Therapeutics, a Germany-based company, has been performing a study on cefepime, an antibiotic against intra-abdominal infections. It is expected to complete its phase 2 by the end of 2017. The approval of Zavicefta from AstraZeneca for Europe although commercialization rights are held by Pfizer (Allergen in the U.S. and Canada) and development of antibiotics by the University of Southampton as a replacement for surgery for appendicitis.

Geographically, the global intra-abdominal infections market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North American is projected to lead the global intra-abdominal infections market during the forecast period. Dominance of North America is largely attributable due to significant rise in the number of reported cases, awareness about treatment, adequate availability of antibiotics, and increasing drug research and development activities.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region witnesses high prevalence of IAI, rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry, and increase in public–private partnerships to promote research at academic levels, and awareness about antibiotic therapy for IAI. The market in the region is expected to register the maximum growth rate during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the intra-abdominal infections market during the forecast period, due to developing health care infrastructure and increasing per capita expenditure led by emerging middle class in these regions.

Major players operating in the global intra-abdominal infections market are AstraZeneca Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, AtoxBio, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceutical Inc., and Bristol Myers Squibb.

